Where is the Tropica Island in Dig It?

The treasuring hunting experience Dig It includes various islands where you can dig for rare items to sell and earn Cash. With the newest update, the game has added Tropica Island, a new area with many new items and secrets to discover. This island is a short distance from Nookville and can be reached within a minute or two from the starting area.

Here’s how you can get to Tropica Island in Dig It and what to expect on your expedition to the location.

How to find Tropica Island in Dig It

Approaching Tropica Island (Image via Roblox)

Tropica Island is fairly easy to spot once you’re out in the sea. Spawn a boat from the Ship Dealer and venture into the sea to view every location in the game. You will see Tropica Island among them and the quickest way to reach it is to make a beeline towards it.

A quick way to reach the island is to start at Nookville and look to your right while facing the Ship Dealer to the northeast. The Tropical Island is among the closest islands, and all you need to reach it is any boat, regardless of speed or capacity.

About Tropica Island

The Fallen Star offering shrine (Image via Roblox)

Tropica Island is a permanent addition to the collection of islands in the game. This location is home to some of the rarest items in the game, such as the Stonehand and Sunmask. You can trade these items at the local market for plenty of Cash. However, these treasures can be difficult to come by because of their low find rate.

The area includes an NPC called Sunio, who gives you a quest to find 20 Fallen Stars. You can find Fallen Stars during a server-wide event that occurs fairly rarely. This event adds the Stars mentioned above to the item pool of the island, allowing you to dig them up with your trusty shovel.

This mission is the primary quest for the location, rewarding you with the Solar Shovel for completing the task. The Solar Shovel boasts high stats, allowing you to find rare and hefty treasures in any area, featuring a high weight capacity of 50,000 kg.

FAQs

Where is Tropica Island located in Dig It?

Tropica Island can be found off the northeast coast of Nookville.

Does Tropical Island have quests in Dig It?

Yes, the island has a quest given by Sunio, who tasks you with finding and offering 20 Fallen Stars.

What is the reward for completing Sunio’s mission in Dig It?

Completing Sunio’s quest rewards you with the Solar Shovel, one of the best Shovels in the game.

