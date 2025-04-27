Wind Slayers Codes (April 2025)

You can now redeem the latest Wind Slayers codes for exciting rewards in the game. In Wind Slayers, you use your swords to fight against foes and earn in-game cash. The game becomes even more entertaining when you are able to buy better swords and challenge stronger enemies. Redeeming codes gives you a head start by providing extra cash, helping you buy more advanced weapons and climb the leaderboard faster.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Wind Slayers. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Wind Slayers are issued.

All Wind Slayers codes (Active)

Start slicing the enemy (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are the working codes in the game:

List of active Wind Slayers codes Codes Rewards update2 x3 Money Potions III and x3 Rare Charms 100likes x3 Trait Tokens, x3 Damage Potions III, and x3 Rare Charms Release x3 Money Potion 1, x3 Damage Potion 1, and x3 Basic Charms

Inactive Wind Slayers codes

No codes have expired so far in the game. If any codes expire in the future, they will be listed below.

How to redeem Wind Slayers codes

Redeem your code here (Image via Roblox)

Open Roblox and search for the game. Launch the game and wait for your avatar to be summoned in the lobby. Turn right and move toward the blue-colored Codes station. As soon as you enter it, the tab to enter the code will pop up. Copy and paste the code and click on the green redeem button.

Once redeemed, the details of the rewards will be displayed on the top right-hand side of the screen.

Why are codes important in Wind Slayers?

The codes give you in-game cash and other items that can enhance your powers, helping you increase your kill count and progress faster in the game.

Wind Slayers code troubleshooting [How to fix]

The codes are case-sensitive, so make sure to maintain the correct upper and lower case by copying and pasting them into the game. Also, ensure there are no extra spaces before or after the code.

Where to find the latest codes in Wind Slayers?

Discord link (Image via Discord)

Always check the game's homepage first, where the latest codes are usually mentioned under the description section. You can also follow @CloudFade on X for more codes and announcements. Finally, you may join the game's private Discord server for exclusive codes and other game-related updates.

FAQs on Wind Slayers codes

Are there any Wind Slayers codes for swords in the game?

No, there are no codes for swords. You need to use in-game cash to buy swords. However, you receive a free Katana when you start playing the game.

When do the codes expire in Wind Slayers?

The creators have not shared any information about code expiration. It’s best to redeem the codes as soon as they are published.

When are the next Wind Slayers codes coming?

New codes are usually released when the game receives more Likes and when the Favorites count increases.

