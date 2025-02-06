Winter Fawn Adopt Me: Tricks, how to get, and more

The Winter Fawn in Adopt Me is a limited Rare pet that was available during the Winter Festival (2024). This young deer has a white body with blue antlers representing its snowy theme. Its bead-like eyes add to its cuteness, giving a sudden urge to pet this creature. While it is currently unobtainable, there's a dicey way to get the Winter Fawn.

This guide provides all the details about the Winter Fawn pet, including how to get it, the tricks it can perform, and how to evolve it into its Neon version.

How to get the Winter Fawn in Adopt Me

The Winter Fawn (Image via Roblox)

Currently, the only way to get the Winter Fawn is by trading it with other players. Finding someone who has the Winter Fawn can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack, as you never know who might have it until you come across them in a server. One thing that you can do is join the official Discord Server of this game, which is an online community with thousands of active players.

Your chances of finding a player to trade the Winter Fawn are high in the Discord Server. All you need to do is put a request in the channel and wait until someone accepts it. You can then negotiate and trade one of your pets in exchange for the Winter Fawn.

During the Winter Festival 2024, the Winter Fawn was obtained by placing a Winter Deer Bait in a Box Lure or Cozy Home Lure. The Winter Deer Bait had a 70% chance to give a Winter Fawn apart from a Winter Doe (22%) and a Winter Buck (8%).

All Winter Fawn growth stages (Tricks)

Once you equip the Winter Fawn, you can complete various tasks to age it up. Since the Winter Fawn starts as a newborn, you can gradually age it by feeding, playing, brushing, and petting it. Additionally, you can use Age-up Potions to speed up the process and make it a fully grown pet.

As the Winter Fawn grows older, you will unlock the following new tricks.

Newborn - Sit

- Sit Junior - Joyful

- Joyful Pre-Teen - Beg

- Beg Teen - Jump

- Jump Post-Teen - Trick 1

- Trick 1 Full Grown - Trick 2

Other variants of Winter Fawn in Adopt Me

Apart from the regular version, the Winter Fawn has a Neon and a Mega Neon version. You can get these versions by obtaining the following resources in this Roblox title.

Neon Winter Fawn : Requires four Full Grown Winter Fawn

: Requires four Full Grown Winter Fawn Mega Neon Winter Fawn: Requires four Luminous Neon Winter Fawn

Note: Luminous is the maximum growth stage of a Neon pet. You can get to this growth stage by aging up the Neon pet.

Place the Winter Fawn on the outer pedestals to transform it (Image via Roblox)

Once you have met the requirements, go to the Neon Cave in Adoption Island. You can find the cave under the bridge that connects the tunnel and the shops. Inside, there will be a platform with four pedestals and a giant one in the middle. Place your fully grown Winter Fawn on the four pedestals to obtain a Neon Winter Fawn.

Similarly, you can place four Luminous Neon Winter Fawns to obtain a Mega Neon Winter Fawn.

FAQs

How to get the Winter Fawn in Adopt Me

Currently, the only way to get the Winter Fawn is by trading it with players.

When was the Winter Fawn added in Adopt Me?

The Winter Fawn was introduced with the Winter Festival event on December 6, 2024.

Can you purchase the Winter Fawn using Robux in Adopt Me?

You can't purchase Winter Fawn from any in-game shop.

