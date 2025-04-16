Wizard Battle Simulator codes (April 2025)

Active Wizard Battle Simulator codes can offer you Mana, Spins, and additional items to help you become the strongest magician in no time. In this magical clicker experience on Roblox, Mana is an important resource typically earned by winning battles against NPCs. You can use it to unlock new areas and Pets. However, defeating foes to get the resource is challenging because you must train to master all four elements.

Codes for Wizard Battle Simulator are like special spells that grant you Mana and other items instantly. One of the featured active codes also provides a unique Pet to let you gain more power with each click. This article lists all active codes in the game.

Active Wizard Battle Simulator codes

Become the strongest magician in this clicker game (Image via Roblox)

These are all the valid codes for Wizard Battle Simulator:

List of active codes in Wizard Battle Simulator Code Rewards manafarm 1.50M Mana magicbuddy Wizkers Pet fallbreak! Rainbow Potion updateseason! 1.50M Mana goldenhour Gold Potion rainyday Rainbow Potion lucky Luck Potion thanksforplaying Mana rainbowmagic Rainbow Potion spinnerfix 10 Spins

Expired Wizard Battle Simulator codes

As of this writing, there are no expired Wizard Battle Simulator codes.

How to redeem Wizard Battle Simulator codes

The Codes tab can be found in the Shop menu (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem codes in Roblox Wizard Battle Simulator:

Launch Wizard Battle Simulator on Roblox.

Click the Store button on the left side of the screen.

Once the Shop menu opens, pay attention to the top right corner. Find and click the Codes tab indicated by an "ABX" icon.

Type a working code in the "Enter Code" text box.

Hit the Claim button to receive rewards.

Wizard Battle Simulator codes and their importance

Use Mana to perform Rebirths (Image via Roblox)

Roblox codes for Wizard Battle Simulator give Mana, Spins, and different Potions to jumpstart your progress. Mana is a crucial in-game resource that can be spent on Eggs for hatching power-boosting Pets. Given that only two Pets can be equipped, the game offers Rebirths as another way to boost your power.

Potions acquired from codes can be utilized from the Shop menu. Luck, Golden, and Rainbow Potions increase your odds of getting the rarest and most colourful Pets from the gacha system. Moreover, you can try your luck by accessing the Spins tab and spinning the wheel.

Wizard Battle Simulator code troubleshooting (how to fix)

An "Invalid Code" error in Wizard Battle Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Typographical errors and irrelevant spaces in the redemption box can prevent codes from being redeemed in Wizard Battle Simulator. To avoid the "Invalid Code" error, double-check your inputs. Make sure to enter letters, numbers, and special characters like exclamation marks accurately.

For quick redemptions, copy and paste the codes into the box.

Where to find new Wizard Battle Simulator codes

Join the Games But Blue Discord server to keep track of codes for Wizard Battle Simulator. New ones are released by the developer to celebrate updates and achievements of the game.

FAQs on Wizard Battle Simulator codes

Which codes give Mana in Wizard Battle Simulator?

The codes manafarm, thanksforplaying, and updateseason! provide Mana when redeemed in the simulation game.

Which code gives a free Pet in Wizard Battle Simulator?

Redeem the code magicbuddy to get the Wizkers Pet in Wizard Battle Simulator.

How many times can a Wizard Battle Simulator code be redeemed?

Each active code can be redeemed once in the Roblox experience.

Are the gift codes for Wizard Battle Simulator time-sensitive?

Although no codes for the game have expired, the developer could deactivate a few and replace them with new ones without prior notice.

