  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • World of Stands codes (July 2025)

World of Stands codes (July 2025)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Published Jul 31, 2025 17:35 GMT
Free rewards in game (Image via Roblox)
Free rewards in World of Stands (Image via Roblox)

You can now use World of Stands codes to unlock free rewards in the game. This open-world fighting adventure is inspired by the anime JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. You can find Stand Arrows to unlock special powers, fight tough enemies, and take on quests to grow stronger. These codes often give you helpful gear and items, making it easier to level up and advance faster.

Ad

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in World of Stands. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for World of Stands are issued.

All World of Stands codes (Active)

World of Stands free rewards (Image via Roblox)
World of Stands free rewards (Image via Roblox)

Here's the complete list of active reward codes available in World of Stands:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
List of active World of Stands codes
CodesRewards
100MArrows and Roka (Must be level 10+)
195KArrows and Roka (Must be level 20+)
1YEARArrows and Roka (Must be level 10+)
205KArrows and Roka (Must be level 20+)
210KArrows and Roka (Must be level 15+)
218KArrows and Roka (Must be level 15+)
224KArrows and Roka (Must be Level 15)
228KArrows and Roka (Must be Level 15)
235KArrows and Roka (Must be Level 20)
243KArrows and Roka (Must be Level 15)
251KArrows and Roka (Must be Level 15)
262KArrows and Roka (Must be Level 25)
274KArrows and Roka (Must be Level 15)
300KArrows and Roka (Must be Level 15)
ANOOBISArrows and Roka (Must be level 25+)
ARENAArrows and Roka (Must be Level 10)
CAIROArrows and Roka (Must be Level 35)
CHAPTER2Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 35)
CHARIOTArrows and Roka (Must be Level 15)
CONTROLLERArrows and Roka (Must be level 10+)
CRAZYArrows and Roka (Must be level 20+)
EASTER24Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 25)
EGG25Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 25)
EGYPTArrows and Roka (Must be Level 10)
EMERALDArrows and Roka (Must be Level 25)
FESTIVEArrows and Roka (Must be Level 25)
GANGGANGArrows and Roka (Must be level 25+)
GEXPArrows and Roka (Must be level 10+)
HOLIDAYArrows and Roka (Must be level 10+)
PART3Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 30)
RANKEDArrows and Roka (Must be Level 30)
SNAILArrows and Roka (Must be Level 25)
SOSORRYArrows and Roka (Must be Level 10)
SPOOKYArrows and Roka (Must be level 10+)
SPOOKY2024Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 10)
SUMMER24Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 10)
SUMMER25Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 15)
SUNSHINEArrows and Roka (Must be Level 20)
TRADESOONArrows and Roka (Must be level 15+)
WHITESNAKEArrows and Roka (Must be Level 25)
WINTER24Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 25)
Ad

Inactive World of Stands codes

The World of Stands codes listed below have expired and can no longer be redeemed:

List of inactive World of Stands codes
CodesRewards
190KArrows and Roka (Must be level 15+)
IMSPECIALArrows and Roka (Must be level 15+)
WOSSUMMERArrows and Roka
WOSLOVESYOUStand Arrows, Locacacas, and a Super Shiny Arrow (Must be level 15+)
TWIT20K2 Shiny Arrows, 2 Legendary Arrows, 1 Locaca Fruit (Must be level 10+)
HAVEPITYArrows and Roka (Must be level 20+)
EASTER2023Free rewards (Must be level 15+)
PASSIONEFree rewards (Must be level 20+)
SHINYENJOYERFree rewards (Must be level 15+)
NIIICE2 Roka
TIKTOK302 Shiny Arrows, 4 Stand Arrows, and 6 Roka
THX4WAITINGLegendary Arrow, Shiny Arrow, and 2 Roka
100KDISCRewards (requires level 20 to redeem)
SHINYPLSRewards (requires level 10 to redeem)
REDEMPTION2 Shiny Arrows, 2 Arrows, and 4 Roka
WOSRELEASE1Shiny Arrow
Ad

Also check: Latest Roblox username ideas for new players

How to redeem World of Stands codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)
Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

Here’s how you can redeem codes to unlock rewards in World of Stands:

Ad
  1. Log into your Roblox account as usual.
  2. Search for World of Stands and click on its thumbnail to enter the game lobby.
  3. Once in the game, find the blue color profile icon on the left side of the screen and click it.
  4. In the menu that appears, go to Settings and scroll down to the code input section.
  5. Enter your code in the box and click the Redeem button to claim your reward.
Ad

Your rewards will be instantly added to your account once the code is redeemed, followed by a confirmation message.

Why are codes important in World of Stands?

Codes in World of Stands are essential because they grant you valuable items like Rokas and Arrows. These items allow you to obtain new Stands, powerful abilities and reset or enhance existing ones. They’re a crucial advantage in combat, giving you the tools to progress and dominate the battlefield.

Ad

World of Stands code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If you’re facing issues redeeming a World of Stands code, try inserting it by copy-pasting it exactly. Ensure the code is active and free from unnecessary characters to avoid errors.

Where to find the latest codes in World of Stands?

Discord link (Image via Discord)
Discord link (Image via Discord)

To find the latest World of Stands codes, visit the game’s home page where new codes are regularly posted. Joining the verified Discord server is also a great way to get exclusive, limited-time codes and stay connected with the community. For even more updates and announcements, be sure to follow @SpicyWaterRBLX on X.com.

Ad

FAQs on World of Stands codes

How many times can you redeem the World of Stands codes?

You can claim each World of Stands code only a single time per account. Be sure to redeem them carefully, as repeats aren’t allowed.

What is the latest World of Stands code?

The latest codes are "SUMMER25" and "300K," rewarding you with Arrows and Roka to aid your journey.

Ad

When are the next World of Stands codes coming?

The developer has set a new like goal of 307K, which could unlock the next World of Stands code. Keep an eye out for future updates and announcements as the goal gets closer.

About the author
Benny Sagayarajan

Benny Sagayarajan

Benny is an esports writer at Sportskeeda and exclusively covers Roblox. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English from IGNOU. In his leisure time, he enjoys calligraphy, reading, traveling, and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications