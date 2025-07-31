World of Stands codes (July 2025)

You can now use World of Stands codes to unlock free rewards in the game. This open-world fighting adventure is inspired by the anime JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. You can find Stand Arrows to unlock special powers, fight tough enemies, and take on quests to grow stronger. These codes often give you helpful gear and items, making it easier to level up and advance faster.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in World of Stands. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for World of Stands are issued.

All World of Stands codes (Active)

World of Stands free rewards (Image via Roblox)

Here's the complete list of active reward codes available in World of Stands:

List of active World of Stands codes Codes Rewards 100M Arrows and Roka (Must be level 10+) 195K Arrows and Roka (Must be level 20+) 1YEAR Arrows and Roka (Must be level 10+) 205K Arrows and Roka (Must be level 20+) 210K Arrows and Roka (Must be level 15+) 218K Arrows and Roka (Must be level 15+) 224K Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 15) 228K Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 15) 235K Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 20) 243K Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 15) 251K Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 15) 262K Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 25) 274K Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 15) 300K Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 15) ANOOBIS Arrows and Roka (Must be level 25+) ARENA Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 10) CAIRO Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 35) CHAPTER2 Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 35) CHARIOT Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 15) CONTROLLER Arrows and Roka (Must be level 10+) CRAZY Arrows and Roka (Must be level 20+) EASTER24 Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 25) EGG25 Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 25) EGYPT Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 10) EMERALD Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 25) FESTIVE Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 25) GANGGANG Arrows and Roka (Must be level 25+) GEXP Arrows and Roka (Must be level 10+) HOLIDAY Arrows and Roka (Must be level 10+) PART3 Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 30) RANKED Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 30) SNAIL Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 25) SOSORRY Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 10) SPOOKY Arrows and Roka (Must be level 10+) SPOOKY2024 Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 10) SUMMER24 Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 10) SUMMER25 Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 15) SUNSHINE Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 20) TRADESOON Arrows and Roka (Must be level 15+) WHITESNAKE Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 25) WINTER24 Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 25)

Inactive World of Stands codes

The World of Stands codes listed below have expired and can no longer be redeemed:

List of inactive World of Stands codes Codes Rewards 190K Arrows and Roka (Must be level 15+) IMSPECIAL Arrows and Roka (Must be level 15+) WOSSUMMER Arrows and Roka WOSLOVESYOU Stand Arrows, Locacacas, and a Super Shiny Arrow (Must be level 15+) TWIT20K 2 Shiny Arrows, 2 Legendary Arrows, 1 Locaca Fruit (Must be level 10+) HAVEPITY Arrows and Roka (Must be level 20+) EASTER2023 Free rewards (Must be level 15+) PASSIONE Free rewards (Must be level 20+) SHINYENJOYER Free rewards (Must be level 15+) NIIICE 2 Roka TIKTOK30 2 Shiny Arrows, 4 Stand Arrows, and 6 Roka THX4WAITING Legendary Arrow, Shiny Arrow, and 2 Roka 100KDISC Rewards (requires level 20 to redeem) SHINYPLS Rewards (requires level 10 to redeem) REDEMPTION 2 Shiny Arrows, 2 Arrows, and 4 Roka WOSRELEASE1 Shiny Arrow

How to redeem World of Stands codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

Here’s how you can redeem codes to unlock rewards in World of Stands:

Log into your Roblox account as usual. Search for World of Stands and click on its thumbnail to enter the game lobby. Once in the game, find the blue color profile icon on the left side of the screen and click it. In the menu that appears, go to Settings and scroll down to the code input section. Enter your code in the box and click the Redeem button to claim your reward.

Your rewards will be instantly added to your account once the code is redeemed, followed by a confirmation message.

Why are codes important in World of Stands?

Codes in World of Stands are essential because they grant you valuable items like Rokas and Arrows. These items allow you to obtain new Stands, powerful abilities and reset or enhance existing ones. They’re a crucial advantage in combat, giving you the tools to progress and dominate the battlefield.

World of Stands code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If you’re facing issues redeeming a World of Stands code, try inserting it by copy-pasting it exactly. Ensure the code is active and free from unnecessary characters to avoid errors.

Where to find the latest codes in World of Stands?

Discord link (Image via Discord)

To find the latest World of Stands codes, visit the game’s home page where new codes are regularly posted. Joining the verified Discord server is also a great way to get exclusive, limited-time codes and stay connected with the community. For even more updates and announcements, be sure to follow @SpicyWaterRBLX on X.com.

FAQs on World of Stands codes

How many times can you redeem the World of Stands codes?

You can claim each World of Stands code only a single time per account. Be sure to redeem them carefully, as repeats aren’t allowed.

What is the latest World of Stands code?

The latest codes are "SUMMER25" and "300K," rewarding you with Arrows and Roka to aid your journey.

When are the next World of Stands codes coming?

The developer has set a new like goal of 307K, which could unlock the next World of Stands code. Keep an eye out for future updates and announcements as the goal gets closer.

