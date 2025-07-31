World of Stands codes (July 2025)

You can now use World of Stands codes to unlock free rewards in the game. This open-world fighting adventure is inspired by the anime JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. You can find Stand Arrows to unlock special powers, fight tough enemies, and take on quests to grow stronger. These codes often give you helpful gear and items, making it easier to level up and advance faster.
All World of Stands codes (Active)
Here's the complete list of active reward codes available in World of Stands:
Inactive World of Stands codes
The World of Stands codes listed below have expired and can no longer be redeemed:
How to redeem World of Stands codes
Here’s how you can redeem codes to unlock rewards in World of Stands:
- Log into your Roblox account as usual.
- Search for World of Stands and click on its thumbnail to enter the game lobby.
- Once in the game, find the blue color profile icon on the left side of the screen and click it.
- In the menu that appears, go to Settings and scroll down to the code input section.
- Enter your code in the box and click the Redeem button to claim your reward.
Your rewards will be instantly added to your account once the code is redeemed, followed by a confirmation message.
Why are codes important in World of Stands?
Codes in World of Stands are essential because they grant you valuable items like Rokas and Arrows. These items allow you to obtain new Stands, powerful abilities and reset or enhance existing ones. They’re a crucial advantage in combat, giving you the tools to progress and dominate the battlefield.
World of Stands code troubleshooting [How to fix]
If you’re facing issues redeeming a World of Stands code, try inserting it by copy-pasting it exactly. Ensure the code is active and free from unnecessary characters to avoid errors.
Where to find the latest codes in World of Stands?
To find the latest World of Stands codes, visit the game’s home page where new codes are regularly posted. Joining the verified Discord server is also a great way to get exclusive, limited-time codes and stay connected with the community. For even more updates and announcements, be sure to follow @SpicyWaterRBLX on X.com.
FAQs on World of Stands codes
How many times can you redeem the World of Stands codes?
You can claim each World of Stands code only a single time per account. Be sure to redeem them carefully, as repeats aren’t allowed.
What is the latest World of Stands code?
The latest codes are "SUMMER25" and "300K," rewarding you with Arrows and Roka to aid your journey.
When are the next World of Stands codes coming?
The developer has set a new like goal of 307K, which could unlock the next World of Stands code. Keep an eye out for future updates and announcements as the goal gets closer.
