Wrestle Battle Simulator codes (March 2025)

Roblox Wrestle Battle Simulator codes provide free resources and items to help you fast-forward your progress in the clicker title. To get featured in the leaderboard, you have to rack up Wins by defeating NPCs of variable power levels. Each player begins with zero stats in Bicep Curl, Wrestle Skill, and Power Twister following which they have to train rigorously, and ultimately take down the Final Boss.

By redeeming the featured code, you can get Wins, Power, and even boosts that assist you in your grind.

Active Wrestle Battle Simulator codes

Improve your wrestling prowess to top the leaderboard (Image via Roblox)

Currently, a single code is functional in Wrestle Battle Simulator.

List of active codes in Wrestle Battle Simulator Code Rewards Koistudio 150 Wins, 300 Power, and 5 Minute Win Potion Boost

Expired Wrestle Battle Simulator codes

Roblox promo codes for this title can expire unexpectedly. Whenever the game shows the "Code has expired" error for a formerly valid one, the following list is updated:

List of inactive codes in Wrestle Battle Simulator Code Rewards cos Cyber Cat Pet Yoldlo Cyber Cat Pet CyberKitty Cyber Cat Pet release Free rewards

How to redeem Roblox Wrestle Battle Simulator codes

The Codes tab is next to the Daily tab (Image via Roblox)

You can redeem active codes in the Roblox title by following these steps:

Launch Wrestle Battle Simulator on Roblox.

Click the purple Codes tab on the right side.

tab on the right side. Type an active code in the Enter Code text box.

text box. Hit the green Verify button to claim rewards.

Wrestle Battle Simulator codes and their importance

Use Wins to perform Rebirths (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Wrestle Battle Simulator provide Wins, Power, Pets, and Potions. Power improves your virtual avatar's wrestling prowess and thereby reduces the time spent grinding the game. To increase its multiplier, purchase Eggs to hatch power-enhancing Pets.

Wins, which are usually obtained by wrestling and defeating NPCs, can be used to get Pets and also perform Rebirths. The feature resets the amount of Wins/trophies but gives different bonuses for you to progress faster.

Wrestle Battle Simulator code troubleshooting [how to fix]

"Invalid code" error in Wrestle Battle Simulator (Image via Roblox)

The "Invalid code" error appears at the bottom of the screen when players mistype a code or enter irrelevant spaces in the redemption box. To prevent such errors, double-check each code before hitting the Verify button. Additionally, you can copy active codes from this guide and paste them into the game for faster redemptions.

Where to find new Wrestle Battle Simulator codes

You can stay informed about the latest freebies for Wrestle Battle Simulator by joining the KOI Studio Discord server. Gift codes are announced to celebrate events, updates, and the game's milestones.

FAQs on Wrestle Battle Simulator codes

What is the active code for Roblox Wrestle Battle Simulator?

"Koistudio" is the only working code for Wrestle Battle Simulator.

How many times can a code be redeemed in the Wrestle Battle Simulator?

A Roblox code can be redeemed only once in the game.

When will more codes for the Wrestle Battle Simulator be released?

The developer reveals fresh Wrestle Battle Simulator gift codes on their social channels after updating the Roblox game.

