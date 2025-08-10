Zombie Resistance codes (August 2025)

The latest Zombie Resistance codes can be redeemed for free and exciting in-game items. In this simulation-style tycoon game, your goal is to build and strengthen your base. You play as a survivor who must defend against waves of attacking zombies. To succeed, you’ll need to recruit soldiers, purchase better weapons, and boost both the offense and defense of your base.

Promo codes provide a helpful head start in this game by helping you temporarily boost your income and giving you free Nukes.

All Zombie Resistance codes (active)

Start building your base (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are all the active codes in the game that can be redeemed right away.

List of active Zombie Resistance codes Codes Rewards Prestige4 Double Income Boost for 10 minutes and 1 Nuke zombie 1 Nuke

Inactive Zombie Resistance codes

These codes have expired and are unlikely to be usable again.

List of inactive Zombie Resistance codes Codes Rewards 60000likes Free rewards 10000likes Free rewards 500likes Free rewards z0mbie Free rewards madlads1 Free rewards 20000likes Free rewards 40000likes Free rewards NEWRELEASE Free rewards 50000likes Free rewards

How to redeem Zombie Resistance codes

Redeem your code here (Image via Roblox)

You can follow the steps listed below to redeem the active codes in the game:

Open Roblox and search for Zombie Resistance. Go to the game’s homepage and launch it. Wait for the game to fully load until you appear on the virtual map. Find and click the Codes button on the left-hand side of the screen. Enter an active code in the provided textbox. Press the purple Redeem button.

Check the message confirming the redemption; the rewards are now added to your account.

Why are codes important in Zombie Resistance?

Codes boost your in-game income, and the extra money can be used to buy almost everything you need to build your base and strengthen it against a zombie invasion. They also reward you with Nukes, which can destroy everything within a large radius.

Zombie Resistance code troubleshooting [how to fix]

Make sure there are no extra spaces before or after the code. Copy it from the table above and paste it directly in-game to avoid typos and preserve the correct upper and lower case formatting.

Where to find the latest codes for Zombie Resistance

Discord link (Image via Discord)

Start by checking the game’s homepage, then join the official Roblox group called Mad Labs Entertainment, and finally, join the private Discord server. These platforms often post exclusive codes and share useful gaming tips.

FAQs on Zombie Resistance codes

How many times can you redeem Zombie Resistance codes?

Each code can be redeemed only once, but you can redeem all available codes on the same day.

When do the codes expire in Zombie Resistance?

There is no set expiry date, as codes can stop working at any time, and the game’s creators do not share this information.

When are the next Zombie Resistance codes coming?

They may be released in the next update, during an event, or when the game receives more Likes.

