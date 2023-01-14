Cleveland Cavaliers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spread: January 14 | 2002-23 NBA Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers (27-16) are fourth in the Eastern Conference and are coming off a win against the Portland Trail Blazers (119-113) in their previous outing.

Damian Lillard had his night of the season with an amazing 50-point performance, but it still wasn't enough as multiple players from the Cavs teams had a 20+ point game.

Jarrett Allen scored 24 points, Darius Garland contributed 20 points and Donovan Mitchell came out with 26 points to nullify Lillard's mega attempt. With this win, the Cavs are now 5-5 in their last ten games and in the right direction to qualify for the playoffs.

The Cavs will now take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (21-22), who are ninth in the West and managed a win against the Phoenix Suns (121-116) in their last outing.

Anthony Edwards came out as the highest scorer for the Timberwolves with 31 points, along with six rebounds and three assists. D'Angelo Russell chipped in with 17 points as well. Karl-Anthony Towns is still out due to a calf injury and it is important that Minnesota keep winning.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 08:00 p.m ET

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report

There are only two injury concerns on both sides at the moment. Dylan Windler is out due to an ankle injury, while Dean Wade is unavailable due to a shoulder injury for the Cavs.

Jordan McLaughlin is out indefinitely due to a calf injury and Karl Anthony Towns is also not present due to a calf problem for the Timberwolves.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury List

Player Team Status Injury Dylan Windler Cleveland Cavaliers Out Ankle Dean Wade Cleveland Cavaliers Out Shoulder James McLaughlin Minnesota Timberwolves Out Calf Karl Anthony Towns Minnesota Timberwolves Out Calf

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Cleveland Cavaliers -150 -3 (-110) O 225 (-110) Minnesota Timberwolves +130 +3 (-110) U 225 (-110)

Cavaliers vs Timberwolves: Starting 5s

Cavs: F Isaac Okoro, F Evan Mobley, C Jarrett Allen, G Darius Garland, G Donovan Mitchell

Timberwolves: F Jaden McDaniels, F Kyle Anderson, C Rudy Gobert, G Anthony Edwards, G D'Angelo Russell.

Cleveland vs Minnesota: Betting Prediction

Minnesota has a 6-4 record against Cleveland in their last ten meetings. They have already played against each other once this season and that was won by the Timberwolves.

However, the current scenario suggests a slight upper hand for the Cavs for tonight's game despite the Timberwolves playing at home. Expect a close and entertaining contest nevertheless.

Final Prediction: Cleveland -3 (-110) & Total Over 225 (-110)

