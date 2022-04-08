Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - April 8th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will host the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Barclays Center for their final meeting of the regular-season on April 8th.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will head into this game on the back of a 115-120 loss against the Orlando Magic. The match marked their second consecutive defeat and continued the Cavaliers' drastic drop-off in performances recently. They now find themselves at 43-37 on the season after the loss.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets seem to have found some semblance of rhythm and enter this match on the back of a 10-98 win against the New York Knicks. With two consecutive wins, the eighth-placed Nets have improved to 42-38 for the season.

The Nets currently hold a 2-1 series lead against the Cavs this season but Cleveland won the previous meeting between the two teams. However, with recent form in mind, Brooklyn has a chance to notch up another win at home.

Match Details

Fixture - Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Friday, April 8th, 2022; 7:30 PM ET (Saturday, April 9th, 2022; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers need to get back to winning ways to gather momentum before the playoffs

The Cavaliers find themselves in a tough spot as the regular-season approaches its end. Although the side were very successful early on, the Cavaliers have a 1-4 record in their last five games with only two matches left before the postseason.

Jarrett Allen has fallen out of the rotation with an injury following the All-Star break. However, Cleveland still held on behind the performances of Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.

They remain extremely shorthanded in their big-man rotation. The Cleveland Cavaliers will therefore need to see more production from their bench and starting guards to help them secure a couple of wins before the playoffs begin.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland | G - Caris LeVert | F - Isaac Okoro | F - Lauri Markkanen | C - Moses Brown.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will be pivotal once again if the Brooklyn Nets are to defeat the Cavs

The Brooklyn Nets have seemed relatively impressive in their recent outings. Coming off a crucial win against the New York Knicks, the Nets find themselves in eighth place and only a game behind the seventh-placed Cavaliers.

They have won three of their last five games and appear to be making a late return to competitive form. The Nets have been bolstered by the tremendous performances of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving for much of the season.

To add to the duo's brilliance, players such as Seth Curry have also stepped up to the plate in recent games for the Brooklyn Nets.

The win against New York was marked by another important milestone. It saw Irving make an appearance at Madison Square Garden for the first time this season.

The 30-year old seems to be settling into playing more minutes after the vaccine mandate in Brooklyn was lifted. Consequently, the Nets are in a solid position to move beyond the play-in and make a playoff appearance.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - Kyrie Irving | G - Seth Curry | F - Kessler Edwards | F - Kevin Durant | C - Andre Drummond.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Cleveland Cavalier 43-37 +245 Over 229 (-110) +7.5 (-110) Brooklyn Nets 42-38 -300 Under 229 (-110) -7.5 (-110)

The Nets have been favored to win this matchup due to their recent spike in performances. With tremendous output from their leading duo of Durant and Irving, Brooklyn has looked a formidable side in their recent outings.

On the flipside, the Cavaliers haven't been as successful of late and hold a dismal recent record. With Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen still out of the rotation, Cleveland have fallen down the ranks of the East drastically. They will desperately need a win here but may not get it.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 19-21 when playing on the road. The Cavaliers won their last game against Brooklyn. Darius Garland is averaging 24.1 points and 10.1 assists per game in his last 10 games.

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have won three of their last five games. The Nets have an offensive rating of 115.2 in their last 10 games. Kevin Durant is averaging 33.2 points, 7.1 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game in his last 10 games.

Cavaliers vs Nets Match Predictions

The Brooklyn Nets should emerge as the winners in their upcoming home fixture against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Brooklyn has looked impressive to say the least in their last two matches, with the win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden a fantastic result. They have an opportunity to leapfrog past the Cavaliers in this matchup, which should give them enough motivation to pick up a win. They will also be backed by their home crowd.

While Darius Garland continues to be an impressive performer, his efforts alone will not be enough to see the Cleveland Cavaliers through to a win. They look likely to fall to a defeat here and fall below the Nets in the Eastern Conference standings.

Where to watch the Cavaliers vs Nets game?

The Cleveland Cavaliers' game against the Brooklyn Nets will be locally broadcast on YES. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into 101.9 FM/ 660 AM as well.

