NBA Best Bets for Tonight: Brooklyn Nets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Sacramento Kings

We have a lot of exciting NBA action on Sunday (November 13) as we have seven games on the docket.

Today, we are going to discuss three bets that you should make in terms of going against the spread and explain exactly why you should do so.

NBA Best Team Bet #1: Brooklyn Nets -5 (-105)

There is one thing we should know about the NBA and that is the fact that the Los Angeles Lakers are not a good team right now. Now factor in that small forward LeBron James (right adductor strain) is going to miss this game and power forward Anthony Davis (back) is probable, but dealing with some issues health-wise.

This Brooklyn Nets team has flipped a switch since head coach Jacque Vaughn took over as they have completely bought in on the defensive side of the floor. They have not allowed a team to score more than 96 points against them in their previous five games and should continue to dominate here.

They also have small forward Kevin Durant dominating the game as he is averaging 30.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.9 blocks, and 1.2 steals in his last 10 games so he is going to showcase his abilities here. Give me the Nets as a road favorite to dominate the Lake Show.

﻿

NBA Best Team Bet #2: Memphis Grizzlies +1.5 (-110)

This number is so low because of the Grizzlies backcourt being listed as doubtful for this game as both point guard Ja Morant (left ankle soreness) and shooting guard Desmond Bane (right toe soreness) are expected to be out. However, this team still has a lot of offense they can rely on with guys like Dillon Brooks and Tyus Jones to score the basketball. There is a reason why the Memphis Grizzlies are tied for fourth in the NBA with 116.5 points per game and that is because they play as a team.

They take on the Washington Wizards and they have been dealing with some injuries of their own, with shooting guard Bradley Beal (COVID-19) ad power forward Taj Gibson (neck) ruled out for the team. I do not trust a team with Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma as the top scorers to beat one of the best all-around teams in the NBA, so we should take the point and a half and side with the Grizzlies here.

NBA Best Team Bet #3: Sacramento Kings +4 (-110)

DunksandThrees are showing the Warriors are 24th in the NBA with a -3.5 adjusted net rating while the Kings are 18th with a -1.4 rating this season, so the Kings have actually been playing better. The Kings are facing the Warriors for the third time already this year and the difference in the first two meetings has been eight points.

This Warriors bench is unable to score to keep the starters out with enough time to get some rest. Small forward Andre Iguodala is "not going to play in a game anytime soon" according to head coach Steve Kerr to help that unit out so things are going to be difficult for them.

Sacramento is playing decently well and should be able to keep this game close. De'Aaron Fox is scoring 27 points on 51.4 percent from the floor with eight assists sprinkled in his two games against Golden State as well, so take the points with the home Kings here.

Poll : 0 votes