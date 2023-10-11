The year 2023 bid farewell to some of the tennis world's most beloved and accomplished players. John Isner, Jack Sock and Anett Kontaveit were among those who decided to hang up their rackets, marking the end of an era in the sport.

In a sport known for its relentless competition, these players added a touch of magic to the game, earning themselves a special place in the hearts of fans worldwide.

On that note, let's take a closer look at five players who called time on their tennis careers in 2023:

1) Jack Sock

Laver Cup 2022 - Day One

Jack Sock, known for his charismatic personality and versatile tennis skills in both singles and doubles, had a memorable career. He made a significant breakthrough in 2017 by winning the Paris Masters, becoming the first American to do so since Andre Agassi in 1999.

The 31-year-old excelled in men's doubles, securing three Grand Slam titles, including Wimbledon in 2014 and 2018, thanks to his powerful groundstrokes and net proficiency. He also captured a gold medal in mixed doubles at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Sock announced his retirement on social media, expressing gratitude for a remarkable 14-year journey filled with incredible moments.

"It’s been 14 years of memories I will never forget. From winning four Grand Slams, Olympic gold and bronze, top 10 rankings in singles and doubles, and competing on the Davis Cup and Laver Cup teams, it’s been beyond what I could’ve ever dreamed. Without the help of so many people, none of that could've happened," Jack Sock said.

Novak Djokovic joined others in acknowledging Sock's contributions to the sport with a heartfelt message on social media. The Serb uploaded a status on his Instagram account sharing ATP Tour's banner with the words:

"Thank You Jack Sock."

Novak Djokovic congratulates Jack Sock on his incredible career

2) John Isner

2023 US Open - Day 2

John Isner, known for his powerful serve and towering height, retired from professional tennis at the 2023 US Open. His career was highlighted by the epic 2010 Wimbledon match against Nicolas Mahut, lasting a record-breaking 11 hours and 5 minutes. The American also achieved a career-high singles ranking of No. 8 in 2018 and secured 16 ATP titles, including the 2018 Miami Open.

Reflecting on his retirement, the former World No. 8 expressed gratitude and a sense that the timing was right. Emotions overwhelmed him as he bid farewell to a sport that had been a significant part of his life.

"I think the decision for me was pretty easy to retire. I'm 38 years old. Played a long, long career of tennis. Really can't ask for anything more from this sport. It's given me so many amazing moments, moments I'll never forget," Isner said.

"Tennis has been a huge part of my life. It's tough to say goodbye. Eventually, this day would come. It's hard to prepare for the emotions," he stated.

3) Feliciano Lopez

cinch Championships - Previews

Feliciano Lopez, a Spanish left-handed serve-and-volley specialist, bid farewell to professional tennis at the 2023 Mallorca Championships. His career spanned over two decades, during which he won seven ATP singles titles and captured the French Open men's doubles title in 2016 alongside Marc Lopez.

Expand Tweet

Known for his elegant style of play and graceful movement on the court, Lopez was a fan favorite and a respected competitor.

4) Anett Kontaveit

2023 Australian Open - Day 4

Anett Kontaveit, known for her aggressive baseline style and powerful groundstrokes, had a notable career in women's tennis. She reached a career-high ranking of No. 2 in the world and secured six WTA singles titles.

One of her standout moments came in 2020 when she defeated Iga Swiatek and reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, showcasing her fierce competitiveness.

Kontaveit announced her decision to retire from competitive tennis based on medical advice due to lumbar disc degeneration in her back. This condition significantly restricted her ability to train and compete at the highest level required for professional tennis.

Despite the challenges, she expressed readiness to embrace new opportunities after her final effort at Wimbledon and thanked everyone for their unwavering support.

"Hi friends, today I am announcing that I am ending my career as a competitive athlete. After several doctor’s visits and consultations with my medical team, I have been advised that I have lumbar disc degeneration in my back," Anett Kontaveit said on Instagram.

"This does not allow for full-scale training or continued competition. Therefore, it is impossible to continue at the top level in such a highly competitive field."

"I am ready for new challenges after my last effort as a professional tennis player – to enjoy the game and compete as hard as I can at Wimbledon. Thank you everyone for your continuous support," she added.

5) Samantha Stosur

2023 Australian Open - Day 4

Samantha Stosur bid farewell to tennis at the 2023 Australian Open, leaving behind a legacy as one of Australia's most successful female players. Her career was highlighted by her triumph at the 2011 US Open, where she defeated Serena Williams in the final to claim her first Grand Slam singles title.

Known for her powerful serve and lethal forehand, Stosur also achieved success in doubles, winning three Grand Slam titles, including the French Open in 2006 and and the US Open in 2005 and 2021.

The 39-year-old also captured three Major titles in mixed doubles at the Australian Open (2005) and Wimbledon (2008, 2014).

Expand Tweet

As John Isner, Jack Sock, Feliciano Lopez, Anett Kontaveit and Sam Stosur retire from professional tennis, they leave behind a legacy of remarkable achievements and unforgettable moments. Their contributions to the sport will be remembered by fans around the world and their absence will be felt on the tennis courts.