5 biggest titles Roger Federer has never won

Roger Federer is the active player with the most ATP Tour titles to his name, having won 103 tournaments over an illustrious career spanning more than two decades. The Swiss has also completed the Career Grand Slam, winning all four Majors at least once each.

But he isn't without his failings. Despite his unprecedented success over the years, there have been a few events that have never been conquered by the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

Although Federer is one of only four men to have reached the final in all nine Masters 1000 events, he is yet to win them all. Similarly, even though the former World No. 1 has the most ATP 500 titles in history (24), some tournaments have missed out on witnessing the World No. 44 remain as the last man standing on their hallowed ground.

Without further ado, here are the five biggest tournaments the 40-year-old has never won till date:

#1 Barcelona Open

In his defense, Roger Federer made only one appearance at the Barcelona Open, way back in 2000, before he even won his first Grand Slam. The Swiss maestro faced off against Sergi Bruguera in the first round and succumbed to a massive 6-1,6-1 loss.

In the 22 years since then, Barcelona has not seen the former World No. 1 return to its shores.

#2 Stuttgart Masters

Roger Federer had only two goes at the Stuttgart Masters, back when it was held on indoor hardcourts as a Masters 1000 event. In the 2000 edition, then 18-year-old defeated Jan Michael Gambill in the first round but lost to sixth seed Yevgeny Kafelnikov in the second round. The following year, he to lost Wayne Ferreira in his opener.

It should be noted that the Stuttgart Masters (until 2001), along with the Madrid Masters (2002 to 2008), is now combined with the Shanghai Masters (2009 - present). The World No. 44 won Madrid in 2006 and Shanghai in 2014 and 2017.

#3 Rome Masters

Roger Federer has reached the final at the Rome Masters four times to no avail

The Rome Masters is one of two current Masters 1000 tournaments Roger Federer has never won. However, the Swiss has reached the final on four occasions in 17 total appearances.

Rafael Nadal History @HistoryNadal On this day, May 19



Rafael Nadal celebrates his win over Roger Federer after the mens final on day eight of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia 2013 at the Foro Italico Tennis Centre in Rome, Italy On this day, May 19Rafael Nadal celebrates his win over Roger Federer after the mens final on day eight of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia 2013 at the Foro Italico Tennis Centre in Rome, Italy https://t.co/zwtu0LnuGa

In 2003, Felix Mantilla bested the 20-time Grand Slam champion to deny him the title. In 2006 and 2013, the 40-year-old was vanquished by Rafael Nadal, while it was Novak Djokovic who put an end to his dreams in the 2015 edition. The World No. 44 has also reached two more semifinals in the event, losing both to Djokovic.

#4 Monte-Carlo Masters

Roger Federer has been denied thrice in the final in Monte Carlo by Rafael Nadal

The Monte-Carlo Masters is the other Masters 1000 event Roger Federer is yet to win till date. In 13 appearances at the event, the 40-year-old has reached the final four times.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion fell in three successive finals between 2006 and 2008 to Rafael Nadal, while being the top seed on every single occasion. In 2014, compatriot Stan Wawrinka scored an exquisite comeback victory to deny the World No. 44 his maiden title on the French Riviera.

The former World No. 1 has reached four more quarterfinals in the tournament, losing to Sebastien Grosjean (2001), Richard Gasquet (2005), Jurgen Melzer (2011) and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (2016).

#5 Olympics

The Olympics is the biggest tournament Roger Federer hasn't won till date

The Olympic games is arguably the biggest title missing from Roger Federer's trophy cabinet. In four appearances at the event, the Swiss reached the final once, losing to Andy Murray in the 2012 edition.

In his debut tournament in 2000, the World No. 44 lost in the semifinals to Tommy Haas and then to Arnaud di Pasquale in the bronze medal match to go home without a medal.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis August 5 2012: Andy Murray wins his first big title at London Olympic Games beating Roger Federer in the final in Wimbledon 6-2 6-1 6-4 🥇 August 5 2012: Andy Murray wins his first big title at London Olympic Games beating Roger Federer in the final in Wimbledon 6-2 6-1 6-4 🥇 https://t.co/HzWZEk0wPq

In 2004, the 40-year-old succumbed to a shock defeat against Tomas Berdych in the second round, while James Blake outdid him in the quarterfinals of the 2008 edition. However, the 20-time Grand Slam champion has an Olympic gold to his name in the doubles category, going all the way with Stan Wawrinka in 2008.

