6 Male tennis players with the most wins in 2021

The 2021 tennis season witnessed some quite extraordinary matches on the ATP tour. While the new generation of players including the likes of Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas achieved their career-high rankings, Novak Djokovic won three Grand Slam titles and registered his name in the history books once again, equalling Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's record of 20 Grand Slam titles each.

Since the season has come to an end, let's find out the names of the top six male tennis players to win the maximum number of matches in 2021:

Andrey Rublev at Davis Cup Finals 2021

Andrey Rublev won a total of 53 matches in the 2021 tennis season. He began his season on a real high as part of the Russian side which won the ATP Cup. The Russian remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and helped his nation win the cup for the first time. At the end of the season, he also helped the team lift the Davis Cup trophy.

At the individual level, Rublev has won a total of two ATP tournaments this season, including his victory at the Rotterdam Open. His most famous win came at the Monte Carlo Masters where he managed to defeat Rafael Nadal on clay in three sets.

#5 Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic (55 wins each)

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the ATP Finals 2021

There is a tie for fourth spot as both Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic emerged victorious in 55 matches each during the 2021 season.

Although Tsitsipas didn't enjoy a great end to the season as he was forced to withdraw from the ATP Finals due to an elbow injury, he enjoyed a dream start. He was a semifinalist at the 2021 Australian Open, runner-up at both the Barcelona Open and the French Open, and later achieved glory at the Monte Carlos Masters and Lyon Open.

Novak Djokovic at the Davis Cup Finals 2021

On the other hand, despite missing out on the Golden Slam and Calendar Slam this year, Djokovic won three Majors and also lifted the Paris Masters trophy. Moreover, the Serbian also managed to finish the year as the World No.1 player yet again that took him past the record of tennis legend Pete Sampras.

#3 Casper Ruud (57 wins)

Nitto ATP World Tour Finals - Day Seven

The name that astonished everyone this year is Casper Ruud. The Norwegian player managed to win 57 matches during the 2021 tennis season and made his debut at the ATP Finals. He finished the year ranked eighth in the world.

Ruud won a total of five ATP titles this year. His most remarkable feat this year was winning three back-to-back titles at the Swedish Open, Swiss Open, and Austrian Open . All these exceptional performances helped the 22-year-old to be nominated for the most improved player on the ATP Tour this year.

#2 Alexander Zverev (59 wins)

Alexander Zverev at the ATP Finals 2021

Alexander Zverev was able to triumph over his opponents 59 times on the court this year. The German finished the 2021 season as the World No.3 after winning his second ATP Finals title. He also bagged the Gold medal for his nation at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Zverev won a total of five ATP tournaments in 2021 including two Masters titles. His other triumphs came at the Mexican Open and the Vienna Open. The German's five-set marathon match against Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the US Open was one of the most iconic matches of the season.

#1 Daniil Medvedev (63 wins)

After leading his side to victory at the Davis Cup in 2021, Daniil Medvedev finished the year as the World No.2 with 63 wins on the ATP Tour. He won his first Grand Slam title at the US Open and denied Novak Djokovic the Calendar Slam.

Apart from his success in New York, Medvedev also won the Open 13, ATP Cup, and National Bank Open. He was also the runner-up at the Australian Open and the ATP Finals.

The Russian Tennis Federation v Croatia: Final - Davis Cup Finals 2021

These, then, are the six players who have largely dominated the men's domain in tennis this year. Looking at the numbers, it wouldn't be wrong to say that although Djokovic stood tall, the next-gen tennis players are the actual big winners of the season.

