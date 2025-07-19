5 players to miss Citi Open 2025 ft. Amanda Anisimova, Tommy Paul

The Citi Open 2025 in Washington D.C. will kick off the North American hardcourt swing, beginning a string of tournaments that will eventually conclude with the US Open. The combined ATP and WTA 500 tournament will take place from July 21 to 27.

Ad

The biggest story of the tournament is the return of Venus Williams. The seven-time Major champion will compete for the first time since her appearance at the Miami Open 2024. World No. 4 Jessica Pegula headlines the women's draw, which also includes the likes of Emma Navarro, Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu and Elena Rybakina.

World No. 4 Taylor Fritz leads the men's field, along with his fellow top 10 cohorts Lorenzo Musetti, Holger Rune, Ben Shelton and Andrey Rublev. While the entry list already features a host of big names, some notable names have withdrawn from the tournament in recent days. Here's a look at the five players who will miss the Citi Open 2025:

Ad

Trending

#1. Amanda Anisimova

Amanda Anisimova's bid for a maiden Major title came to an end with a 6-0, 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon final a couple of weeks ago. While the American took out World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals, toppling another Major champion proved to be a tall order for her.

Anisimova's withdrawal from the Citi Open isn't surprising considering the brutal loss she suffered after an impressive fortnight at the All England Club. She will return in time for the Canadian Open, where she finished as the runner-up to Jessica Pegula a year ago.

Ad

#2. Paula Badosa

Paula Badosa at the Citi Open 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Paula Badosa beat Marie Bouzkova in the final of the Citi Open 2024 to claim her most recent title. Unfortunately, her recurring injury woes have ruined her chances of a title defense this year. The Spaniard withdrew from the tournament due to her ongoing back issues.

Ad

Badosa has been hindered by the same injury for the better part of the last few months. Following her mid-match retirement from the Merida Open, she pulled out of the Indian Wells Open. She returned to action at the Miami Open but withdrew prior to her fourth-round match against Alexandra Eala.

The Spaniard then skipped the Madrid Open and the Italian Open, though she returned to compete at the French Open. She lost in the third round of the clay court Major. She didn't remain healthy for too long, having to throw in the towel during her quarterfinal match at the Berlin Tennis Open at the start of the grass swing.

Ad

Badosa did participate in Wimbledon but lost in the first round. She has also withdrawn from the Canadian Open, meaning one won't get to see her until the Cincinnati Open at the very least, if she recovers in time for it.

#3. Tommy Paul

Tommy Paul suffered an abdominal injury at the French Open, which hindered him throughout his quarterfinal contest against Carlos Alcaraz. He couldn't defend his title at Queen's Club as a result. He arrived at Wimbledon without any matches on grass under his belt and was sent packing by Sebastian Ofner in the second round.

Ad

Paul has now opted to give the Citi Open a miss as well in order to get back in top shape. However, it's not all doom and gloom for the American. He got engaged to his long-term girlfriend Paige Lorenze earlier this week, so despite a setback on the professional front, he's still thriving in his personal life.

#4. Sebastian Korda

Sebastian Korda at the Citi Open 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Sebasian Korda won't attempt to defend his Citi Open title this year on account of an injury. He claimed the biggest title of his career here last year with a three-set win over Flavio Cobolli in the final.

Ad

The American suffered a stress fracture in his shin during the clay swing. It forced him to skip Wimbledon and the same has now ruled him out of the Citi Open as well. A few weeks after his triumph in Washington last year, he underwent surgery on his right elbow after the conclusion of the US Open. His latest injury trouble comes less than a year later after his previous tryst with a major health issue.

Ad

#5. Zheng Qinwen

Top 10 player Zheng Qinwen was another big name to withdraw from the Citi Open 2025. She capped off her grass swing with a first-round exit from Wimbledon, failing to clear the opening hurdle at SW19 for the third year in a row.

Zheng kicked off her grass swing at Queen's Club, losing to Amanda Anisimova in three sets. She appeared to be slightly hindered during the match and pulled out of the Berlin Tennis Open. Her time at Wimbledon, as mentioned before, was brief. She's still on the entry list for the Canadian Open, so fans won't have to wait too long to see her in action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More