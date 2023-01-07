5 players who will miss Australian Open 2023 ft. Carlos Alcaraz and Venus Williams

Carlos Alcaraz announced his withdrawal from the 2023 Australian Open after suffering a leg injury during a practice session. The Spaniard stated that he hurt the semimembranosus muscle in his right leg.

The World No. 1 has endured a few injuries in recent months and fans will be hoping to see him back on the ATP Tour soon. While the 19-year-old's absence is a big blow for the Asia-Pacific Major, there are several big names that will compete in the tournament, including defending champion Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev among others. Nadal will be the top seed at the Australian Open following his compatriot's withdrawal.

Alcaraz is not the only big name who will miss the hard-court Grand Slam as there are a few well-known players who will be unable to participate due to fitness or other reasons.

So, without any further ado, let's take a look at the five players who will not compete in the 2023 Australian Open:

#1. Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the Paris Masters

ATP World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz had an impressive 2022 season which ended with an abdominal injury he suffered at the Paris Masters. As a result, the Spaniard could not compete in the ATP Finals.

Alcaraz looked to return to the ATP tour during the Australian Open but was forced to withdraw from the tournament after picking up a muscle injury in his right leg during training.

"When I was at my best in preseason, I picked up an injury through a chance, unnatural movement in training. This time it's the semimembranosus muscle in my right leg," Alcaraz wrote on Instagram.

"I'd worked so hard to get to my best level for Australia but unfortunately I won't be able to play the Care A2+ Kooyong or the Australian Open. It's tough, but I have to be optimistic, recover and look forward. See you in 2024 @australianopen," he added.

Alcaraz reached the third round of last year's Australian Open before losing to eventual semifinalist Matteo Berrettini in a five-set thriller.

#2. Venus Williams

Venus Williams started her 2023 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland where she reached the second round before losing 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 to China's Zhu Lin.

The 42-year-old was scheduled to compete in the Australian Open after receiving a wildcard for the women's singles event. However, she was forced to pull out of the tournament due to an injury she picked up during the ASB Classic. Her wildcard will now be awarded to Australia's Kim Birrell.

This is the first time Williams will miss two consecutive editions of the Australian Open. The American's last appearance in the tournament came in 2021 when she reached the second round before losing to Sara Errani.

#3. Simona Halep

Former World No. 1 Simona Halep is another high-profile player who will miss the 2023 Australian Open.

However, the Romanian's absence is not due to fitness reasons as she is provisionally suspended from tennis by the International Tennis Integration Association after testing positive for Roxadustat, a banned substance that not only treats anemia but also enhances an athlete's endurance. The Romanian is set to contest the ban and has requested an emergency hearing in light of new findings.

Halep had a resurgent 2022 season which saw her return to the Top-10 of the WTA rankings, having suffered a drop in 2021. She reached the fourth round of the Melbourne Grand Slam last year before losing to Alize Cornet.

#4. Gael Monfils

Gael Monfils reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 Australian Open where he put in a tough fight against Matteo Berrettini before losing in five sets. After that, he suffered a string of injuries that eventually ended his 2022 season early.

The Frenchman is yet to play a match since the Canadian Open and said last month that he would miss the year's first Major in 2023.

“I think that you know, there is the protected ranking, when you don’t play for a certain amount of months. I know that if I take it, I have to not play the Australian Open to reach the six months needed and that will be my decision." the 36-year-old said.

#5. Reilly Opelka

Reilly Opelka's second half of the 2022 season was riddled with injuries as he missed several tournaments, including the US Open, thus suffering a massive drop in the ATP rankings.

The American was included on the entry list for the 2023 Australian Open and looked to return to action at the tournament. However, he recently withdrew from the Asia-Pacific Major due to injury. His place will be taken by China's Zhang Zhizhen.

Opelka competed in last year's Major Down Under and reached the third round before losing to eventual quarterfinalist Denis Shapovalov.

