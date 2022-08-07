7 players with most singles finals since COVID-19 pandemic ft. Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev

Like most major sports, tennis was also affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which broke out two years ago.

However, the unexpected break didn't matter to many top players, who simply continued from where they left off when tennis action resumed. However, a few new faces have also emerged during this period, reaching multiple finals and winning a few titles.

So, without further ado, here's a look at the seven male players who have reached the most singles finals since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out:

#7 Cameron Norrie - 10 (won 4)

Cameron Norrie (left) at the Mifel ATP Los Cabos Open 2022 - Final

Cameron Norrie has been one of the most improved players on tour since the COVID-19 pandemic.

After reaching only one final (Auckland 2019) before the pandemic - which he lost to Tennys Sandgren - Norrie has been on a roll, especially in the last year or so. The left-hander reached six finals in 2021, winning two. This includes the first title of his career at Los Cabos, followed by his biggest one to date - the Indian Wells Masters.

The World No. 12 has reached four finals this year, winning two - Delray Beach and Lyon. He fell to Rafael Nadal in the Acapulco title match before falling to Daniil Medevedev in the Los Cabos final on Saturday.

#6 Andrey Rublev - 10 (won 7)

Andrey Rublev at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Andrey Rublev's title count has swelled from four to 11 since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

After starting his 2020 campaign with wins in Doha and Adelaide, Rublev won three more titles that year without losing a title match. The next year was more somber in terms of titles, as the Russian won only one, losing three finals - including Monte Carlo and Cincinnati.

However, the World No. 8 has returned to the winner's podium in style this year, triumphing in Marseille, Dubai and Belgrade.

#5 Casper Ruud - 10 (won 8)

Casper Ruud (right) made the 2022 French Open final - Day Fifteen

Casper Ruud is one of seven players to have made at least 10 finals on the ATP tour since the COVID-19 pandemic.

During this period, the World No. 7 has won eight titles from 10 finals - including all five of his title matches last year. This year, Ruud reached his first Masters 1000 final (Miami) - losing to Carlos Alcaraz. A few months later, the 23-year-old made it to his first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros but lost to Rafael Nadal.

Nevertheless, Ruud is already a three-time winner this year, successfully defending his titles in Geneva and Gstaad and winning his second Buenos Aires title in three years.

#4 Stefanos Tsitsipas - 10 (won 4)

Stefanos Tsitispas at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Eight

Stefanos Tsitispas is widely regarded as one of the best players on the tour. Although he emerged on the scene before the COVID-19 pandemic, it was only after the pandemic that the Greek evolved by leaps and bounds.

During this time, the World No. 5 has won four titles - including winning Monte Carlo in back-to-back years. Tsitsipas has also made four ATP 500, one Masters 1000 and a Grand Slam final.

Last year, against Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros, Tsitsipas was two sets up in the final but failed to close out the deal. This year, he lost to Djokovic in the Rome final.

#3 Alexander Zverev - 12 (won 8)

Alexander Zverev at the Nitto ATP World Tour Finals - Day Eight

Alexander Zverev has come into his own after the COVID-19 pandemic, especially last year, firmly establishing himself as one of the best players in the sport.

After winning two titles following the pandemic, Zverev fell short in his maiden Grand Slam final in 2020 at the US Open and the Paris Masters. However, the lanky German enjoyed a banner year in 2021.

The World No. 3 won all six finals, including two Masters 1000s (Madrid, Cincinnati), a gold medal at the Tokyo Summer Olympics and the ATP Finals in Turin.

This year, Zverev is yet to win a title but has made two finals - Montpellier and Madrid.

#2 Novak Djokovic - 13 (won 9)

Novak Djokovic (left) on Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Novak Djokovic is widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the sport. The 35-year-old has aged like fine wine, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, reaching a tour-leading 13 finals and winning nine titles.

Following the pandemic, Djokovic continued from where he left off, following his Australian Open and Dubai titles with success in Cincinnati and Rome. However, he was beaten by Nadal in the Roland Garros final.

Last year, the Serb reached the finals at all four Majors, losing at the US Open, which denied him a calendar year Slam. He had also fallen short in the Rome final against Nadal before beating the Spaniard en route to winning his second Roland Garros title. Djokovic closed the year with a fifth title - triumphing at the Paris Masters for a sixth time.

This year, Djokovic won his sixth Rome and seventh Wimbledon title after falling in the Belgrade final to Rublev.

#1 Daniil Medvedev - 13 (won 7)

Daniil Medvedev at the Mifel ATP Los Cabos Open 2022 - Final

Daniil Medvedev won his first title of the year on Saturday at Los Cabos, beating defending champion Cameron Norrie. It was the World No. 1's seventh title in 13 finals since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Medvedev won the biggest title of his career after the pandemic - winning the ATP Finals in London after picking up his third Masters 1000 title at the Paris Masters. Last year was even better for the Russian, as he denied Djokovic a calendar year Grand Slam at the US Open to win his first Major title. Earlier in the year, he had lost to Djokovic in the Australian Open final. However, Medvedev failed to defend his title in Paris and the ATP Finals, losing in the final at both tournaments.

This year, he was a few games away from a second Major title, leading Nadal by two sets in the Australian Open final. However, the Spaniard roared back to win in five. Medvedev then lost consecutive grasscourt finals in 's-Hertogenbosch and Halle before returning to the winner's circle at Los Cabos.

