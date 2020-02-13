ABN AMRO WTT, Rotterdam Open 2020, Round of 16: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Aljaz Bedene | Where to watch and Live Stream details

Stefanos Tsitsipas

21-year-old Greek sensation, Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered a major scare in his first-round match at the Rotterdam Open 2020 against Hubert Hurkacz. Battling from a set down and 0-2 behind in the second set, the world no.6 had to engage in a stiff fight with the 23-year-old Polish man. After two hours and seven minutes, Tsitsipas won, 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-1 and will now face Aljaz Bedene in his Round of 16 clash.

Top seeds Daniil Medvedev, Grigor Dimitrov, and Roberto Bautista Agut have already crashed out of the tournament, which could make it slightly easier for Tsitsipas to clinch a title victory. The champion at the 2019 ATP World Tour Finals, Tsitsipas will have to tame 30-year-old Slovenian, Aljaz Bedene to make it to the quarter-finals in Rotterdam.

Stefanos Tsitsipas on our new look centre court. A fine combination, so we think. 🔥 #abnamrowtt pic.twitter.com/1kyhE004DW — ABN AMRO WTT (@abnamrowtt) February 9, 2020

The duo of Tsitsipas and Bedene have not met each other on the court and this will be their first career meeting. If Tsitsipas does not face any injury trouble and is in his usual form, he should face no difficulty against Bedene and will be on his way to the quarters of the ATP 500 event.

Here's all you need to know about the

Date: February 10 - 16, 2020

Tournament: 47th ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Category: ATP World Tour 500 Series

Location: Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize Money: € 2,013,855

Time: [2] Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Aljaz Bedene on Centre Court at approx. 7:00 PM IST on February 13, 2020

Where to watch Rotterdam Open 2020?

India - The singles draw will be telecast on the Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live streaming details for Rotterdam Open 2020

The Rotterdam Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The official Rotterdam Open 2020 website will also show the live scores.