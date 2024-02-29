Match details

Fixture: (6) Casper Ruud vs Ben Shelton

Date: February 29, 2024

Tournament: Mexican Open 2024

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Arena GNP Seguros, Acapulco, Mexico

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize money: $2,206,080

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Casper Ruud vs Ben Shelton preview

Casper Ruud at the 2024 Australian Open - Getty Images

Sixth seed Casper Ruud will take on Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Mexican Open, not before 9 p.m. local time on Thursday, February 29.

Ruud kicked off his campaign in Mexico against Christopher Eubanks, winning their grueling three-set battle 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Up against Dusan Lajovic in the Round of 16, Ruud took the first set with a decisive break of serve in the tenth game. It was a similar story in the second set, with Ruud needing just one break again to seal the set and match 6-4, 7-5.

Shelton, meanwhile, kicked off his campaign against Dan Evans in the opening round, seeing him off in three tightly contested sets 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

He faced off against Matteo Arnaldi in the Round of 16. Shelton won a tight opening set convincingly in the tie-break, gaining the early advantage. Arnaldi, however, fought back in the second, to level the score at one set apiece. In the decider, Shelton raced off to a 3-0. Unstoppable from then on, he eventually won the 7-6 (1), 3-6, 6-3.

Casper Ruud vs Ben Shelton head-to-head

Casper Ruud and Ben Shelton have met twice on tour with each player winning one match. They last played at the 2023 Barcelona Open, with Ruud winning it 6-2, 7-6 (1).

Casper Ruud vs Ben Shelton prediction

Ben Shelton at the 2024 Australian Open - Getty Images

Casper Ruud and Ben Shelton's quarterfinal match-up promises to be an exciting one given their excellent groundstrokes.

Ruud will rely on his strong baseline game while effectively using his groundstrokes to wear out Shelton from the backcourt. Shelton too will look to command rallies from the back of the court with his power-packed, aggressive baseline play.

Both players have been serving well in the tournament. Ruud has won 87.5% of points won on his first serve across his opening two matches, while Shelton is averaging 76.5%.

The winner could be ultimately decided by who makes the early inroads first. Keeping points short and coming to the net also seems like a viable option for the pair who've been on the court already for long periods.

Both Ruud and Shelton haven't had it easy in the opening couple of rounds, with Ruud playing one three-setter and Shelton playing two.

While Ruud holds the slight advantage going into their match, there is no discounting a Shelton win.

Pick: Casper Ruud to advance in three sets.