Match details

Fixture: (2) Casper Ruud vs Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez

Date: February 26, 2024

Tournament: Mexican Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Arena GNP Seguros, Acapulco, Mexico

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $2,585,410

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Casper Ruud vs Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez preview

In Picture: Casper Ruud (Getty)

Second seed Casper Ruud will take on Mexican wildcard Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez in the second round of the 2025 Mexican Open. Ruud has been in decent form in 2025 so far, winning ten out of the 12 matches he has played. His best result came at the Dallas Open, where he reached the final before losing 6-7 (5), 3-6 against Denis Shapovalov.

The former World No. 2 also had decent outings for his country both at the United Cup and at the Davis Cup, winning all of his singles matches in both tournaments. At the Mexican Open, Ruud began his campaign with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Arthur Rinderknech.

This is the first ATP event for Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez in 2025. The 19-year-old Mexican player received a wildcard at his home event. Before this, he played at the ITF events with his best performance coming in an ITF M25 event in Antalya, where he reached the semifinal, losing 6-3, 3-6, 0-6 against Zdenek Kolar.

However, at the Mexican Open, Mendez shocked one and all. The teenager used the home crowd support and won 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (4) against Aleksandar Vukic. This was the first main draw win on the Tour for the Mexican player.

Casper Ruud vs Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the Tour.

Casper Ruud vs Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Casper Ruud TBD TBD TBD Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Casper Ruud vs Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez prediction

Ruud has an overall 59 percent win ratio on hard courts, reaching seven finals on the surface, including one at the 2022 US Open.

Mendez has just got his first victory on the main Tour this year in his previous match. tmThe youngster has three hard-court titles on the ITF Tour, including two in Mexico.

While Mendez will have support from his home crowd, Ruud's experience and quality should see him register a comfortable win and reach the quarterfinals in Acapulco.

Pick- Ruud to win in straight sets

