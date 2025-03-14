"Andre Agassi is out there charismatic, Steffi Graf is very comfortable in the background" - When Tracy Austin shed light on power couple's dynamic

Tracy Austin once opened up about the dynamic between tennis power couple Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf. Austin drew parallels between their relationship with cycling explaining how Agassi loves the forefront and the attention that comes with it while Graf is happy to be in the background.

In 2019, former World No. 1 Austin's son Brandon played tennis at the University of South Carolina, while Agassi and Graf's son Jaden played baseball at the same college. Austin was surprised by the low profile the power couple kept as they visited the facilities.

According to Sports Illustrated, recalling one of their first encounters at USC, Austin revealed that Agassi wore a USC Trojans shirt during his visit. In contrast, Graf wore a 'more elegant attire.' Although they had come to watch baseball, the tennis legends could not help but get a glimpse at the sport they once dominated.

Further, using an analogy from cycling, Austin explained the dynamic between the power couple.

'You know in cycling you have a front-runner, wearing the yellow jersey, getting attention and loving it? Then you have the peloton, the people right behind, drafting? They’re perfect together because Andre is out there, he’s charismatic, he talks to people. Stefanie just very comfortable to be in the background and very happy there. It works great for them," Austin said (via SI).

After dominating the tennis world in the 1990s, Agassi and Graf tied the knot in 2001. They are parents to son Jaden, born in 2001, and daughter Jaz, born in 2003.

When Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf delivered heartwarming speeches for each other in 2004

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi in 2011 - Source: Getty

In 2004, Steffi Graf was inducted into the Hall of Fame for her then-record 22 Grand Slam title haul. She is still the only player to win a Calendar Golden Slam (winning all four Majors and the Olympic gold medal).

Her husband Andre Agassi delivered a heartfelt speech praising her during her induction ceremony.

"You have never defined yourself by what you have achieved; rather, you have achieved by how you defined yourself. And even now, it has taken my breath away to see how you've quietly laid down your racket to pursue love and motherhood, with the same zeal and high standards you have always demanded of yourself," Andre Agassi said.

Moved to tears by her husband's comments, Graf also shared kind words for the him.

"Not that this occasion isn't emotional enough, to hear how much you are loved is amazing," Steffi Graf said. "The best part of the tour is I ran into you. I'll be forever grateful for that."

In 2011, Agassi was also inducted into the Hall of Fame, five years after retiring from tennis. He won eight Grand Slam singles titles while his wife won 22.

