Australian Open 2024: Casper Ruud vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (11) Casper Ruud vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Date: Sunday, January 14, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize money: $39,264,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport | India and Indian Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network

Casper Ruud vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas preview

Ruud is off to a perfect start to the season.

Eleventh seed Casper Ruud opens his Australian Open campaign against veteran Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

World No. 11 Ruud made his season debut at the United Cup last week, where he won all three matches, without dropping a set, for Norway. The 25-year-old is coming off a rather modest 37-23 2023 campaign but did reach back-to-back Roland Garros finals (losing to Novak Djokovic last year).

Ruud made a slew of early exits, including losing in the second round at the Australian Open, before winning his only title of the season in Estoril. The former top-10 player also made the Rome semifinal and the Bastad final.

Outside Roland Garros, Ruud only reached the second round at three other Majors. His best run at the Australian Open is a fourth-round appearance in 2021 — the only time he reached the second week at Melbourne Park.

Meanwhile, the 86th-ranked Ramos-Vinolas is making his season debut after going 12-26 in 2023. The left-hander lost his opening four matches of the season before reaching the Cordoba semifinals and Rio de Janeiro quarterfinals.

It was a season of struggle for the veteran Spaniard, who lost in the first round at all four Grand Slams. He also played on the Challenger Tour, making a few semi-final appearances, and reached his only ATP final of the season at Gstaad, where he lost to Pedro Cachin.

Casper Ruud vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas head-to-head

Ruud has split his six meetings, including five on clay, with Ramos-Vinolas. The Norwegian won their last clash in the Gstaad semifinal in 2022. This will be their first hardcourt meeting.

Casper Ruud vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Casper Ruud Albert Ramos-Vinolas

The odds will be updated when they are released.

Casper Ruud vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas prediction

Ramos-Vinolas is making his season debut.

Both Ruud and Ramos-Vinolas tend to play their best tennis on clay, but the Norwegian is no slouch on hardcourt, which puts him at an advantage in the matchup.

Ruud can serve big, hit powerfully, especially off the forehand side, and also moves well, which can pose problems galore for the left-handed Ramos-Vinolas, whose best tennis is seemingly behind him.

The veteran Spaniard has only won three matches at the Australian Open and lost in the first round in his last four appearances. Considering that hardcourt isn't his strongest suit, expect Ramos-Vinolas to come up second-best against his younger Norwegian opponent.

Pick: Ruud in straight sets.