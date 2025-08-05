Canadian Open Day 10: Women's singles and doubles predictions ft. Madison Keys vs Clara Tauson, Naomi Osaka vs Elina Svitolina

Day 10 at the 2025 Canadian Open (August 5) will see two women's singles quarterfinals take place in Montreal. One of the top seeds in action will be sixth-seeded Madison Keys, who will face 16th-seeded Clara Tauson.

The other quarterfinal of the day will take place between four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka and tenth seed Elina Svitolina. The day's action will also see a women's doubles semifinal match between the third-seeded pair of Taylor Townsend and Zhang Shuai and the team of Caroline Dolehide and Sofia Kenin.

Let's take a look at the matches that are scheduled to take place on Day 10 of the 2025 Canadian Open

#1 Madison Keys vs Clara Tauson

Sixth seed Madison Keys will face sixteenth seed Clara Tauson in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Canadian Open.

Keys received a bye in the first round at the Canadian Open, following which she won 6-2, 6-1 against Laura Siegemund in the second round and then won 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 against Katy McNally in the third round. In the fourth round, she won 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 against eleventh seed Karolina Muchova.

Tauson received a bye in the first round at the Canadian Open, after which she won 6-2, 6-1 against Lucia Bronzetti in the second round and won 6-3, 6-0 against Yuliia Starodubtseva in the third round. In the round of 16, she won 7-6 (1), 6-3 against the second seed, Iga Swiatek.

Tauson has won the only match she has played against Keys, but as per the detailed preview here, the American is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Madison Keys

#2 Naomi Osaka vs Elina Svitolina

In Picture: Naomi Osaka (Getty)

Four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka will face tenth seed Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Canadian Open.

Osaka started her campaign at the Canadian Open with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Ariana Arseneault in the first round, followed by a 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3 win over 13th seed Liudmila Samsonova in the second round. In the third round, she won 6-2, 6-4 against 22nd seed Jelena Ostapenko, before winning 6-1, 6-0 against Anastasija Sevastova in the fourth round.

Svitolina received a bye in the first round at Montreal, after which she began her campaign with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Kamilla Rakhimova in the second round, followed by a 6-1, 6-1 win over Anna Kalinskaya in the third round. In the fourth round, she won 6-4, 6-1 against fifth-seeded Amanda Anisimova.

Osaka has a 4-3 lead in the head-to-head against Svitolina and is the favorite to win the upcoming match, as per the detailed preview here.

Predicted winner- Naomi Osaka

#3 Taylor Townsend/ Zhang Shuai vs Caroline Dolehide/ Sofia Kenin

In Picture: Zhang Shuai and Taylor Townsend (Getty)

Third-seeded pair of Taylor Townsend and Zhang Shuai will face the all-American team of Caroline Dolehide and Sofia Kenin.

Townsend and Zhang began their campaign at the Canadian Open with a 7-6 (5), 7-5 win over Irina Khromacheva and Aldila Sutjiadi in the first round, followed by a 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 10-5 win over Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic in the second round. In the quarterfinals, they won 6-2, 6-0 against the team of Chan Hao-ching and Jiang Xinyu.

Dolehide and Kenin won their first-round match in Montreal 7-6 (5), 3-6, 10-7 against the second-seeded pair of Erin Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski, followed by a 6-3, 6-4 win against the team of Kamilla Rakhimova and Galina Voskoboeva in the second round. In the quarterfinals, the American team won 3-6, 7-5, 10-5 against the pair of Shuko Ayoyama and Cristina Bucsa.

Being the seeded pair, Townsend and Zhang will be the favorites to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Taylor Townsend/ Zhang Shuai

