Canadian Open Day 7: Women's singles predictions ft. Coco Gauff vs Victoria Mboko, Elena Rybakina vs Dayana Yastremska

Four fourth-round matches in the top half of the women's singles draw will take place on Day 7 of the 2025 Canadian Open (Saturday, August 2). Top seed Coco Gauff will be in action as she takes on home favorite Victoria Mboko.

Other matches would include former Major champion and ninth seed Elena Rybakina taking on Dayan Yastremska, and 28th seed McCartney Kessler facing 24th seed Marta Kostyuk. The other match would be a contest of unseeded players between Jessica Bouzas Maneiro and Zhu Lin.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled for Day 7 at the 2025 Canadian Open

#1 Coco Gauff vs Victoria Mboko

Top seed Coco Gauff is all set to face home favorite Victoria Mboko in the fourth round of the 2025 Canadian Open. Gauff has a 33-10 win/loss record this year, with her best results being winning the French Open and being a runner-up at Madrid and Rome. She began with an opening-round bye at the Canadian Open, and then won 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (2) against Danielle Collins in the second round, before winning 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 against Veronika Kudermetova.

Winning five ITF titles this year, Mboko has a 49-9 win/loss record in 2025. At the Canadian Open, she began her campaign with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Kimberly Birrell in the first round, followed by a 6-2, 6-3 victory over 23rd seed Sofia Kenin in the second round. She won 1-6, 6-3, 6-0 in the third round over Marie Bouzkova.

As per the detailed preview here, Gauff has won the only match against Mboko so far, but the home favorite is likely to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Victoria Mboko

#2 Elena Rybakina vs Dayana Yastremska

In Picture: Elena Rybakina (Getty)

One of the fourth-round matches at the 2025 Canadian Open will feature ninth seed Elena Rybakina taking on 30th seed Dayana Yastremska. With a title in Strasbourg and four semifinal finishes, Rybakina has a 33-14 win/loss record this year. She got a bye in the first round of the Canadian Open, after which she won 6-4, 6-3 against Hailey Baptiste in the second round, and 6-0, 7-6 (5) against Jaqueline Cristian in the third round.

Yastremska has won 30 of her 46 matches this year, with two runner-up finishes in Linz and Nottingham. After getting a bye in the first round in Montreal, she started her campaign with a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 against Camila Osorio in the second round, and won 7-5, 6-4 against eighth seed Emma Navarro in the third round.

Rybakina has won the only match against Yastremska 6-3, 6-4 at this year's Australian Open, making her the favorite for the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Elena Rybakina

#3 Marta Kostyuk vs McCartney Kessler

In Picture: McCartney Kessler (Getty)

Twenty-fourth seed Marta Kostyuk is all set to take on 28th seed McCartney Kessler in the fourth round of the 2025 Canadian Open. Kostyuk has a 19-16 win/loss record this year, with her best results being reaching the quarterfinals in Doha and Madrid. After receiving a first-round bye at the Canadian Open, she won 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 against Marketa Vondrousova and won 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) over 15th seed Daria Kasatkina in the third round.

With two titles in Hobart and Nottingham, Kessler has won 29 of the 46 matches she has played this year. At Montreal, she got a bye in the first round, after which she won 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 against Maya Joint in the second round, and won 7-6 (5), 6-4 against fourth seed Mirra Andreeva in the third round.

As per the detailed preview here, Kostyuk has won her only match against Kessler, but the American player is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- McCartney Kessler

