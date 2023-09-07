Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more | US Open 2023, Semifinal

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz takes on 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev in a blockbuster US Open semifinal on Friday.

The reigning champion took down 2020 runner-up Alexander Zverev in straight sets on Wednesday night, dropping just five games in the opening two sets. Zverev offered sterner resistance in the third set, but a lone break of serve in the ninth game sufficed as Alcaraz served out victory to return to the last four.

It was an impressive performance from Alcaraz, winning 28 of 35 points at the net and blasting 29 winners past Zverev, who had 22 of his own. He also saved all five break points and broke the German four times. Alcaraz is now 16-1 in New York and 58-6 on the season. He's looking to become the first back-to-back champion at Flushing Meadows since Roger Federer in 2008.

Meanwhile, World No. 3 Medvedev extended his perfect record in US Open quarterfinals to 4-0, seeing off compatriot Andrey Rublev in straight sets. He recovered from a break deficit in all three sets and won the final four games of the match, converting his fifth match point.

In a match that featured exhausting rallies and two medical timeouts from Medvedev, the Russian prevailed in 12 minutes shy of three hours to book a last-four date with the defending champion. Both players held the serve as many times between them (14) as they were broken in the contest.

Medvedev is now 28-5 in New York and 54-11 on the season. He trails Alcaraz 2-1 head-to-head, with the pair's last clash - Wimbledon 2023 semifinal - going the way of the Spaniard.

On that note, here's a look at the match schedule and streaming details of their US Open matchup:

Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev match schedule

The US Open semifinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev will take place on September 8, 2023.

Timing: TBD

Date: September 8, 2023

Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev live on the respective channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on ESPN.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can watch Alcaraz face Zverev live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch the quarterfinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev live on Sony Sports.

More information regarding the broadcast of matches can be found here.