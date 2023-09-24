Chengdu Open 2023: Alexander Zverev vs Grigor Dimitrov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Alexander Zverev vs (3) Grigor Dimitrov

Date: September 25, 2023

Tournament: Chengdu Open 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Chengdu, China

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $1,152,805

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime | Canada - TSN

Alexander Zverev vs Grigor Dimitrov preview

Zverev is into the last four.

Top seed Alexander Zverev takes on third seed Grigor Dimitrov for a place in the Chengdu Open final.

World No. 10 Zverev faced a tough outing against seventh seed Miomir Kecmanovic in the quarterfinal. The Serb took the first set 7-5 before Zverev responded with a 7-5 set of his own to restore parity.

The 26-year-old Zverev rode his momentum in the third, dropping just two games and not committing an unforced error, to improve to 44-21 on the season. Earlier this week, the German opened his debut Chengdu campaign with a three-set win over Pavel Kotov.

Coming off a US Open quarterfinal, Zverev is pursuing his second title of the year, winning his first in Hamburg.

Meanwhile, the 20th-ranked Dimitrov had a far more straightforward outing against Christopher O'Connell in the last eight. The Bulgarian clinched the opening set after losing four games before dropping just one set in the second for his 31st win in 47 matches in 2023.

Earlier this week, Dimitrov, making his third Chengdu appearance, beat Juan Pablo Varillas in straight sets to open his campaign.

The Bulgarian is now 7-2 at the ATP 250 event, having reached the quarterfinals in his last appearance in 2019 and the semifinals in his maiden appearance three years earlier.

The 32-year-old is looking for his first title of the year, having made the Geneva final and a few semifinals. In fact, he hasn't won a title since his 2017 ATP Finals triumph.

Alexander Zverev vs Grigor Dimitrov head-to-head

Zverev has a commanding 6-1 head-to-head lead over Dimitrov, winning their last meeting at this year's US Open in the third round in four sets.

The German is 4-1 on hardcourt against Dimitrov, who beat Zverev in the pair's first meeting at 2014 Basel.

Alexander Zverev vs Grigor Dimitrov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Alexander Zverev -185 -1.5 (+130) Over 22.5 (-130) Grigor Dimitrov +140 +1.5 (-185) Under 22.5 (-110)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Alexander Zverev vs Grigor Dimitrov prediction

Dimitrov is into the last four.

Both Zverev and Dimitrov like to dominate opponents from the back of the court. Both players can serve big, hit powerfully off either flank, and also move well, especially Zverev, for his height.

However, the German takes the edge because of his superior pedigree and consistency, if not experience. Zverev, on song, can take the racquet out of his opponent's hand and has owned Dimitrov in their rivalry.

He's been a much improved player since their first meeting nearly a decade ago. Dimitrov, with his signature single-handed backhand, can inflict damage, but expect Zverev to take this one.

Pick: Zverev in three sets.