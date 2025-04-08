Claycourt men's singles power rankings 2025 ft. Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz lead the field at the Monte Carlo Masters, which officially marks the beginning of the European clay swing. The Masters 1000 tournament got underway with action on Monday (April 7), with plenty to look forward to.

Historically, some players have dealt with the switch from the fast hardcourts to slower red dirt much better than others. And that has translated into big success for them on clay. Based on some of the big names' performance over the clay swing in the last couple of years, as well as players’ recent form, we rank the top eight players primed for success during the 2025 European claycourt swing:

Note: The following formula was used to calculate the power rankings: (1x points earned in the 2025 + 0.5x points earned in the 2024 claycourt swing + 0.25x points earned in the 2023 claycourt swing). To avoid an undue advantage for seeded players receiving early-round byes in the ATP 250 and 500-level events, points are earned by reaching a tournament's quarterfinals or further. Jannik Sinner has not been included in the list, keeping in view his ongoing doping suspension.

8 Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev (Source: Getty)

Andrey Rublev is known to blow hot and cold in matches as much as he does over the course of a tennis season. His run to the title in Dubai sandwiched between a series of disappointments was a testament to his mercurial brand of tennis.

The Russian’s power-packed game is better suited for the quicker surfaces. That said, he has shown that he is capable of hitting past opponents on any surface. His two biggest titles have come on clay — the two Masters 1000 events at Madrid in 2024 and Monte Carlo in 2023.

Very few people saw Rublev lifting a big trophy like Monte Carlo on clay in 2023, even fewer expected him to win another a year later. This year, his form has been up and down, but that has seldom stopped him from stringing together big results.

7 Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz (Source: Getty)

Much like Andrey Rublev, Taylor Fritz is better known for his results on hardcourts. That said, he has carved a niche for himself on clay in the last couple of years.

It all began with the run to the semifinal at Monte Carlo in 2023. A year later, he reached his first final on the surface in Munich, making deep runs at both Madrid and Rome and making it to the second week of the French Open for the first time.

This year, the American has not quite lived up to the expectations that many had of him after the US Open final. A change of surface, he would be hoping, also brings a change of fortune.

6 Holger Rune

Holger Rune (Source: Getty)

When Holger Rune first burst onto the scene, the thing that caught the most attention was his nimble footedness and incredible speed around the court.

It is then unsurprising how consistent his results on clay have been. His first title on the surface came at the Bavaria Open in 2023, the same year that he made two Masters 1000 finals at Rome and Monte Carlo.

Rune also has other big quarterfinals at the 2023 French Open and the 2024 Monte Carlo Masters to show for. Rest assured, his name is not one that any opponent would like to see next to theirs in the draw.

5 Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas (Source: Getty)

Very few players have won as much and won as big as Stefanos Tsitsipas on clay in the last few years. The Greek player has to his name nine quarterfinal or better showings at the surface spread across 2023 and 2024.

These include a Masters 1000 title in Monte Carlo last year and back-to-back finals in Barcelona. He has also made the quarterfinals at the French Open in both 2023 and 2024, as well as deep runs at both Rome and Madrid.

Had it not been for a poor first quarter of the 2025 season, Tsitsipas would be ranked much higher in the power rankings. He has been in the mix more often than not when playing on clay, and there’s no reason why 2025 will be any different.

4 Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud (Source: Getty)

Casper Ruud’s topspin-heavy forehand has been one of the most potent weapons on clay for the better part of the last half a decade. Irrespective of his form in the lead-up, he comes alive on his beloved red dirt.

The Norwegian has two ATP 250 titles in Estoril and Geneva, an ATP 500 crown in Barcelona, and another Masters 1000 final at Monte Carlo. The sweetest of those results, however, would have been the French Open final in 2023.

Ruud has beaten nearly every player on the power rankings list on clay and could once again prove to be a dark horse at the biggest of events.

3 Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic (Source: Getty)

Novak Djokovic has had more success on most surfaces, and clay is no exception. He has three French Open titles to his name and has won every Masters 1000 title on the surface.

However, the Serb has been on a dry spell, title-wise, when it comes to clay. And that’s part of why he has slipped into the third position on the power rankings. A telling stat would be him coming up short even at ATP 250 events — Geneva in 2023, for instance, played on clay.

The last time Djokovic lifted a trophy on clay was in Rome 2022, but solid showings at Monte Carlo and the French Open last year have kept him in the reckoning. Given the right motivation, he could still spring up a surprise or two.

2 Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev (Source: Getty)

Alexander Zverev somewhat dislodged Novak Djokovic as the biggest challenger for the 2024 Grand Slam-sweeping duo by making it to two finals in the last four Grand Slam events.

His run to the summit clash of the French Open last year was particularly impressive, given that he has not had his best results on the surface. The German came incredibly close to winning the title, only to be stopped by Carlos Alcaraz’s late surge in the marathon tussle.

That said, the finals showing, which had come off the back of a semifinal run a year ago and a title win at the 2024 Italian Masters, established him as a big contender on clay as much as on hardcourts.

1 Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz (Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz has won titles at nearly every level on clay. He was an ATP 500 winner at Barcelona in 2023, only to follow it up with a Masters 1000 title in Madrid. The same year, he made it to the semifinal at the French Open.

The 2024 claycourt swing went by rather quietly, with only a Madrid quarterfinal to show for. He, however, put any doubts about his clay prowess to rest by capturing the French Open crown, beating Jannik Sinner in the semifinal and coming back from two sets down in the summit clash against Alexander Zverev.

This year, Alcaraz’s season has been anchored by a title in Rotterdam, but he will be hungry for more. And clay is as good a surface as can be for him to showcase his signature athleticism and gritty brand of tennis.

