Does Venus Williams deserve Indian Wells wildcard at the age of 44 and only 2 matches played since 2024?

The iconic Venus Williams is set to make a comeback after a lengthy hiatus at the Indian Wells Open 2025, which will run from March 5-16. The former World No. 1 received a main draw wildcard, which has elicited a mixed response. She is obviously a legend of the sport, having won five Major titles in singles, another 14 in women's doubles, four Olympic gold medals, along with plenty of other accolades.

However, calling Williams a part-time player these days would also be quite generous. She played only two matches last year, at the Indian Wells Open and the Miami Open, and crashed out in the first round itself. She lost to Nao Hibino 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 in the former tournament, and went down to Diana Shnaider 6-3, 6-3 in the latter tournament. Her last win on the tour came in August 2023 at the Cincinnati Open.

Williams hasn't been super competitive this decade, and has a 7-30 win-loss record since the start of the 2020 season. She fell out of the top 100 of the WTA rankings in 2021, and is currently ranked 974th. At 44 years of age, the competitive fire still burns bright within her but doesn't reflect in her on-court performances. Given her results, the decision to award her a main draw wildcard has rightfully evoked some questions.

Williams has shown patches of brilliance in her matches, although she hasn't been able to sustain that level across multiple matches, or even within the same contest. Her body is also unable to handle the stress of competitive tennis, and she has needed multiple injury breaks over the past couple of years to get back in top shape.

One wonders how competitive Williams will be when she takes to the court next month. With only two matches under her belt over the past year, it is simply not enough to put on a good show. Seeing a legend of the sport possibly losing with a lopsided scoreline doesn't feel right.

Williams' movement has declined a lot in recent years, and with the game being more physical than ever, it could expose her limitations. She may not have enough in the tank to compete if she gets caught in a slugfest with another player. Most top players are younger than her by at least 15 years.

Victoria Azarenka, Tatjana Maria, and Laura Siegemund are the only players over the age of 35 years in the top 100. Williams is the only player over the age of 40 years to have any ranking points to her name.

There's also the question of taking away the opportunity from an upcoming player by giving Williams a wildcard. However, Williams has paid her dues with her achievements, and once a player enters legend territory, organizers aren't going to turn them away. The sport is a business after all, and the seven-time Major champion is surely a good return for their money.

Venus Williams is one of the only remaining stars from the previous era on the tour

Venus Williams at the Citi Open 2022. (Photo: Getty)

Venus Williams turned pro in October 1994. She has been at it for more than three decades now, and during this time many of her peers have come and gone but she's still going strong. Martina Hingis was among her first rivals, and the latter retired and made a comeback and retired once again for good in October 2017.

Kim Clijsters and Justine Henin gave her a tough time in the 2000s, and both walked away from the sport before her. Other stars who came up at the start of the century alongside Williams, such as Maria Sharapova, Ana Ivanovic, and Jelena Jankovic, among others, hung up their racquets for good before her as well.

The last of the 2000s stars to go was her younger sister, Serena Williams. The 23-time Major champion retired in front of her home crowd at the US Open 2022. The elder sibling could be entertaining similar thoughts as well. Saying goodbye to her career on home soil would be the ideal way for her to go out. However, that may or may not materialize in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, Williams remains one of the icons from the previous era still in business. Giving her a wildcard gives people who grew up with her another chance to see her in action. Nostalgia is a strong drug, and people don't let go of their past that easily.

She's also introduced to a new audience as a result of the wildcard. Many youngsters would've loved to see some of the greats in person before they retired, and with the American still hanging around, the new generation has a chance to do that.

While the WTA Tour is led by its current crop of new stars such as Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Coco Gauff, Williams is in a league of her own. She has always forged her own path without giving a thought to what the naysayers have to say, and that's not going to change now. This could very well be her last ride, so might as well enjoy it while it lasts.

