"Don't want to look like I'm gonna be his boyfriend" - 7 fan favorite pictures that perfectly capture the friendship between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer will play his final ever professional match with Rafael Nadal by his side at the Laver Cup, in what is a fitting end to his career. The two tennis legends share arguably the greatest rivalry of all time in men's tennis, but their friendship through it all has always shone bright, setting an ideal example for others to follow.

Federer and Nadal played each other 40 times on tour, with some of their matches being regarded among the greatest tennis matches of all time. Right from the 2008 Wimbledon final to the 2017 Australian Open final, the duo battled it out for the biggest titles in the sport time and again over the last 15-20 years.

Their camaraderie and respect towards one another never seemed to be affected amidst the intense on-court rivalry, which has played a big role in bridging the gap between their fan bases and creating a new fan base altogether, popularly known as 'Fedal.'

We look at photos over the years that have perfectly captured their friendship above all.

Scott Barclay @BarclayCard18 Roger Federer ends his professional tennis career tomorrow in a doubles match partnering Rafael Nadal and so if ever there was a time to post my favourite photo of the two of them, it's now. Roger Federer ends his professional tennis career tomorrow in a doubles match partnering Rafael Nadal and so if ever there was a time to post my favourite photo of the two of them, it's now. 💕 https://t.co/OLdwUhyPDD

One of the most memorable matches in 'Fedal' history is the 2009 Australian Open final. Nadal was into his maiden final at the Melbourne Major, facing three-time champion Federer. Nadal won a five-set classic 7-5, 3-6, 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-2 and an emotional Federer could not hold back his tears after receiving his runners-up trophy, and was unable to complete his speech.

The Spaniard then shared a wonderful moment with his rival and friend, embracing and trying to console his opponent, seconds after receiving the trophy for one of his greatest wins.

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen



#AusOpen We know it's hard to pick just one. What's your all time favorite Fedal moment? We know it's hard to pick just one. What's your all time favorite Fedal moment?#AusOpen https://t.co/QwTa8VCYew

Over the years, the two players have shared many such moments of respect and admiration, having shared the 'stage of champions' after numerous big finals at Grand Slam and Masters levels.

Hollie Wollie Doodle @DoodleHollie Forget inches, centimetres, there’s a unit of measurement called the “Fedal” which relates to the microscopic distance between two bitter rivals / not boyfriends standing together… Forget inches, centimetres, there’s a unit of measurement called the “Fedal” which relates to the microscopic distance between two bitter rivals / not boyfriends standing together… https://t.co/Tw1zFfPGll

While they always played against each other, their fans got a moment to cherish forever at the 2017 Laver Cup, when they became teammates for the very first time. Federer and Nadal won their doubles match and were quite animated supporters while watching their teammates' matches.

After the Swiss superstar earned a title-clinching victory on the final day of the 2017 Laver Cup, their celebration became one of the most talked about moments in their storied history together.

m @frantarf "i don't wanna look like i gonna be [roger federer's] boyfriend." - rafa nadal, two weeks ago "i don't wanna look like i gonna be [roger federer's] boyfriend." - rafa nadal, two weeks ago https://t.co/c20EAfsev3

The last ever Nadal vs Federer match was in the 2019 Wimbledon semifinals and they had not been part of the same tournament since 2021 Wimbledon, until this weekend's Laver Cup. However, at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, they reunited during the centennial celebrations at Wimbledon's iconic Center Court.

We are very proud about a friendly rivalry: Rafael Nadal on the Fedal rivalry with Roger Federer

Laver Cup 2022 - Previews

Rafael Nadal recently shared his thoughts on his rivalry with Roger Federer in light of the Swiss great's retirement after their doubles match at the 2022 Laver Cup.

The Spaniard recognized that Federer's legacy goes way beyond their shared rivalry and he was an established superstar even before Nadal rose through the ranks. However, he feels they were able to create an amazing rivalry.

"Well, I think the memories that Roger brings to the sport, in my personal way, they are not only in matches against me," Nadal said during a recent press conference I saw him playing comfortably before I arrived on tour. I saw him having success on TV, and then I was able to have an amazing, create an amazing rivalry together."

Nadal further reflected on their blossoming friendship over the years, amidst their rivalry. The Spaniard stated that both he and Federer ensured that their professional rivalry never negatively affected their personal relationship.

"Something that probably we are very proud (is that we) have a friendly rivalry. Not easy sometimes, because we are playing for such an important things for our tennis career, but at the same time we were able to understand that at the end, personal relationships are more important than sometimes professional things. We were able to handle it, I think, the proper way," Nadal added.

Their 40-match rivalry on tour ended 24-16 in Nadal's favor, who also won their first-ever head-to-head clash. Meanwhile, the Swiss great won their final ever match at Wimbledon in 2019.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far