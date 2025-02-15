Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari

Date: February 16th, 2025

Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Stadium, Al Garhoud

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $3.6 million

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari preview

Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Day One - Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu, the former US Open champion, is on a four-match losing streak. The British No. 2 is currently without a coach after Nick Cavaday moved on when she meekly exited the Australian Open in the third round in a straight-sets defeat to World No. 2 Iga Swiatek.

Despite that reverse, Raducanu can take huge positives from Melbourne, where she defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova and Amanda Anisimova in the opening rounds. Both players went on to perform near-miracles at the Qatar Open - Anisimova winning the title and Alexandrova despatching Aryna Sabalenko and Jessica Pegula en route to the semifinals.

World No. 29 Sakkari has been on the WTA circuit since 2015 and has ranked as high as No. 3 in 2022. She has two WTA singles titles to her name, and is in decent form - she progressed to the quarterfinals at the Linz Open but then lost to fifth seed Dayana Yastremska.

The 29-year-old Greek was dumped out of the Doha tournament in the second round by Iga Swiatek. and in the second round in Adelaide by Jessica Pegula, again by the short route, despite coming through two rounds of qualifying. Raducanu has been handed a wildcard for this week's event.

Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari head-to-head

Raducanu will take heart from their previous encounters. They've met twice before, both at Grand Slams. An 18-year-old Raducanu beat Sakkari in the semifinals of the 2021 US Open, 6-1, 6-4. The Brit went on to win the title. They met again at last year's Wimbledon, and Raducanu again emerged victorious in straight sets. Raducanu therefore leads 2-0.

Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Raducanu TBD TBD TBD Maria Sakkari TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated when they become available)

Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari prediction

Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

Raducanu burst onto the big stage as a teenager in 2021 and romped to the US Open title, but has failed to convert that early promise. Recurrent injuries have played a part in her inconsistent performances, but there is no doubt she has the quality to go far. Since a decent Australian Open, she's exited early from Singapore, Abu Dhabi, and Doha.

However, her previous wins over Sakkari should give her a mental edge over the Greek player, whose results in 2025 have been equally inconsistent.

Sakkari has a formidable serve, which Raducanu will need to get to grips with, but if the former Major champion can stay healthy and find some form, she should prevail.

PICK: Emma Raducanu to win in three sets.

