Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: TV Schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 5

Day 4 of Dubai Tennis Championships 2025 was filled with big upsets and now action-packed Day 5 features exciting quarter-final matchups in both singles and doubles categories. There are a total of eight matches scheduled, including both singles and doubles categories, four each on Thursday. Some of the biggest names in women's tennis are set to battle it out for a place in the semi-finals.

Ad

Several top seeds suffered surprising defeats at the hands of rising and unseeded players on Day 4. The biggest upsets included top seed Aryna Sabalenka falling to 22-year-old Clara Tauson in straight sets while defending champion Jasmine Paolini was ousted by Sofia Kenin in a similarly dominant fashion. Fifth seed Jessica Pegula also bowed out to young talent Linda Noskova, who secured another straight-sets victory. Meanwhile, Sorana Cirstea triumphed over eighth seed Emma Navarro in a hard-fought three-set battle, rounding off a day full of unexpected results at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Ad

Trending

All of the players who were triumphant in the previous round will look to battle on Day 5 to secure their spot in the semifinals. The ever-consistent Iga Swiatek is up against the teen sensation Mirra Andreeva. The battle between the two youngsters, Clara Tauson and Linda Noskova is going to be an exciting one as both of them are coming from huge wins against formidable opponents, now what do they bring on the court against each other? Another matchup to watch out for is the match between the two Grand Slam winners, Elena Rybakina and Sofia Kenin. On one side is the sixth seed at the Dubai Tennis Championships and on the other side is the veteran American player who is finding her past glory.

Ad

There were a total of three walkovers that took place in the doubles category on Day 4 of the Dubai Tennis Championship. Allowing pairs like the top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend to advance to the quarterfinals and face Laura Siegemund/Beatriz Haddad Maia who are coming off a straight-sets win against Asia Schuurs and Asia Mohammed. The third seed of the tournament Jelena Ostapenko and Hsieh Su-Wei won their previous round with ease against Desirae Krawcyzk and Giulian Olmos and will next face Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Luisa Stefani in the quarterfinal.

Ad

Schedule for Day 5 of the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Center Court (Starts at 2:00 PM local time)

2:00 PM - (12) Mirra Andreeva vs (2) Iga Swiatek

Not before 4:00 PM - Clara Tauson vs Linda Noskova

Not before 6:30 PM - (6) Elena Rybakina vs Sofia Kenin

Followed by - (14) Karolina Muchova vs Sorana Cirstea

Court 1 (Starts at 2:00 PM local time)

2:00 PM - Anna Panova/Fanny Stollar vs Kristina Mladenovic/Shuai Zhang

Ad

Followed by - (1) Katerina Siniakova/Taylor Townsend vs Laura Siegemund/Beatriz Haddad Maia

Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Luisa Stefani vs (3) Hsieh Su-Wei/Jelena Ostapenko

Xu Yifan/Yang Zhaoxuan vs Yulia Putintseva/Linda Noskova

Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Where to Watch

Fans can watch the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025 Day 5 matches live on the following TV channels and streaming platforms:

United States: Tennis Channel

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

Australia: beIN Sports

Ad

Canada: TSN, TVA, DAZN

Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Match Timings

Matches on Center Court and Court 1 start at 2:00 PM local time. A total of eight matches will be played on two courts, all the singles matches on Center Court and doubles matches on Court 1. The day session of singles matches is in a two-hour gap while doubles matches will follow in a sequence with minimal overlap, while the night session for singles matches begins at 6:30 PM local time.

Ad

For fans worldwide, here are the match timings:

USA (ET): First match at 5:00 AM | Night session at 10:30 AM

UK (GMT): First match at 10:00 AM | Night session at 3:30 PM

India (IST): First match at 3:30 PM | Night session at 8:00 PM

Australia (AEDT): First match at 9:00 PM | Night session at 2:30 AM

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback