Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Mboko preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and betting tips | Pan Pacific Open 2025

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Elena Rybakina vs (9) Victoria Mboko
Date: October 24, 2025
Tournament: 2025 Pan Pacific Open
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Hard (Outdoors)
Prize Money: $1,064,510
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Mboko preview
Rybakina and Mboko will face off in an exciting quarterfinal clash at the Pan Pacific Open. Rybakina, ranked world No. 7, holds a 52-19 record in 2025 and has been one of the most consistent performers on tour this season.
The Kazakh has reached multiple semifinals and finals across surfaces, including a title run in Strasbourg on clay. Her powerful serve, averaging more than six aces per match, and composed baseline play continue to make her one of the most feared hard-court players.
Mboko, meanwhile, is enjoying a breakout year. The 19-year-old Canadian has shown immense promise, winning five ITF titles and producing a string of upsets on her way to the WTA 1000 title in Canada. Though she lacks Rybakina’s experience, her fearless shot-making could make this an intriguing contest.
Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Mboko head-to-head
Rybakina and Mboko will face off for the third time on the WTA Tour when they play in the Pan Pacific Open quarterfinals. Their head-to-head is tied at 1-1.
Rybakina claimed first blood when she defeated Mboko in the Citi Open 6-3, 7-5, but the Canadian took advantage of her home and defeated the Kazakh in the Canadian Open 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4) on her way to the title in Montreal.
Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Mboko odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Mboko prediction
Rybakina comes into the match riding a strong wave of form fresh off her title win at the Ningbo Open 2025, which included wins over Jasmine Paolini and Ekaterina Alexandrova. Her record since the US Open is 8-2, and she’s showing the kind of consistency that nearly slipped away last year.
Mboko, meanwhile, has turned her season around after a rough patch. She snapped a four-match losing streak and arrived in Tokyo with impressive wins, including over Bianca Andreescu and Eva Lys in dominant fashion.
This promises to be a highly entertaining match. Rybakina’s experience, firepower, and recent momentum give her the clear edge, while Mboko’s bold shot-making and momentum could allow her to steal a set.
Pick: Rybakina to win in three sets.
Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Mboko betting tips
Tip 1: Rybakina to win 2-1 in sets.
Tip 2: Mboko to win over 10.5 games
Tip 3: Total games over 22.5