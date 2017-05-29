French Open 2017: Day 1 Round-up - Kvitova returns, Kerber loses, Nadal to play

A daily round-up of all the action you may have missed!

With qualifying concluded at the year’s clay-court Grand Slam, top seeds have now taken the court as the main draw commences at Roland-Garros. Spectators saw some very predictable upsets – which perhaps may not be classed as upsets anymore despite the players’ relative seedings, some expected results, and some brilliant shotmaking on display from the get go.

Here are some big results you may have missed:

Angelique Kerber crashes out

Top seed and current World No. 1 Angelique Kerber tumbled out of the French Open in Round 1 yesterday after a straight sets loss to Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova. World No. 40 in the singles, Makarova is a former French Open champion – in the doubles, winning the title in 2013 with longtime partner Elena Vesnina.

Vesnina and Makarova are seeded second in the women’s doubles here as well.

Petra Kvitova returns with a win

Two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova returned to tennis yesterday after a harrowing attack in 2016 left her with severed tendons and in need of a long recuperation. Despite having to deal with the physical – and psychological – trauma of a home burglary and a serious physical attack, Kvitova – who had been an unsure entry at the French Open, played her opening match in true Kvitova fashion.

27-year-old Kvitova defeated American Julia Boserup 6-3, 6-2 in an emotional comeback for her, fans, spectators and several fellow players, who took to social media to congraulate the Czech star.

Kvitova had been unsure of even returning to tennis following her injuries – making the win all that more meaningful.

She will play Bethanie Mattek-Sands next.

Dominic Thiem shows us a masterclass

Clay sensation Dominic Thiem, sixth seed at Roland Garros, is fresh off defeating Nadal at the quarter-finals of the Italian Open (a title that would ultimately go to Alexander Zverev), and completed three back-to-back matches – two finals and a quarter-final against the Spanish clay great.

Proving just how good he is on that surface, Thiem completely steamrolled Australia’s Bernard Tomic in straight sets – with some brilliant shotmaking, the ilk of which he has shown repeatedly this season.

Dimitrov starts off with a win

Grigor Dimitrov, who put on a brilliant display of tennis at the Australian Open this year, has not had much luck since. He has not won more than two matches at any ATP500 or Masters 1000 from that time, so a win was more than welcome for the Bulgarian.

He defeated Stephane Robert of France in straight sets.

Matches to look forward to today:

Rafael Nadal vs Benoit Paire

Novak Djokovic vs Marcel Granollers

Alexander Zverev vs Fernando Verdasco

Garbine Muguruza vs Francesca Schiavone