Kvitova victorious in hugely impressive comeback

There were plenty of smiles on Court Philippe Chatrier as Petra Kvitova dazzled in her first match since suffering serious hand injuries.

by Omnisport News 28 May 2017, 16:13 IST

Petra Kvitova on her return to action at Roland Garros

Petra Kvitova produced a superb performance on her return to action at the French Open, beating Julia Boserup 6-3 6-2 to storm into round two.

Kvitova was making her first appearance of 2017 on Sunday, after sustaining career-threatening injuries to her left hand when she was stabbed by an intruder in her apartment last December.

However, the two-time Wimbledon champion looked as though she had never been away as she racked up the winners in a hugely heartening comeback.

Typically aggressive and strong on serve throughout, Kvitova claimed early breaks in either set en route to an emphatic triumph.

"It's a pleasure to be here. I'm really glad that we made the decision I would play here," the 15th seed said in an on-court interview.

Looking up at her box, where members of her team wore matching t-shirts bearing the words 'courage' and 'belief', she added: "Thank you very much guys, I love you. Thank you for everything you helped me with through this difficult time. I will always be appreciative."

.@Petra_Kvitova’s team wearing matching Nike t-shirts that read:



Courage

Belief

PJD! — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) May 28, 2017

Kvitova raced into a 3-0 lead and had three break points in the fourth game before Boserup finally got on the scoreboard.

There were three opportunities for Boserup to break back in game five, but the American failed to take her chances and Kvitova was able to remain in command, racing through her next service game with a love hold that was rounded off with an ace.

Kvitova's serve remained a potent weapon as she wrapped up the opener, despite Boserup saving four set points - two with rasping winners off either wing.

The outcome looked inevitable when Boserup began the second set poorly and a brief delay for rain did nothing to halt Kvitova's momentum.

Next up for the Czech, who appeared understandably emotional after sealing her win, is a clash with Bethanie Mattek-Sands or Evgeniya Rodina.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Kvitova [15] bt Boserup 6-3 6-2

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Kvitova – 31/20

Boserup – 9/13

ACES

Kvitova - 9

Boserup - 0

BREAK POINTS WON

Kvitova – 3/6

Boserup – 0/3

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Kvitova - 66

Boserup - 60

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Kvitova - 78/63

Boserup – 61/38

TOTAL POINTS

Kvitova - 66

Boserup - 42