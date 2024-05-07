Tennis players who married each other ft. Steffi Graf-Andre Agassi, Roger Federer-Mirka

Tennis has not just produced some of the most accomplished sportspersons but has also acted as cupid for many of them, bringing together a range of tennis couples, some of whom even ended up getting married.

From Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi to Roger Federer and Mirka Federer, being on the international circuit and at the same tournaments introduced many tennis players to each other. Similarly, based on the love they shared for the game, they formed an understanding that directed them to the wedding aisle.

In continuation of the same, here are a few tennis players who married within the profession.

#5 Nicole Vaidisova and Radek Stepanek

Czech tennis player Nicole Vaidisova married compatriot Radek Stepanek in 2010 when she was just 18 years old while he was 29.

While Stepanek won two doubles Grand Slams with Leander Paes, Vaidisova sought retirement from the sport in 2010 but made a comeback four years later before retiring for the second time in 2016 due to injuries.

After their first marriage in 2010, the couple filed for divorce three years later. During the time of their separation, Stepanek reportedly dated tennis stars Martina Hingis and Petra Kvitova. However, his romance with the former World No. 7 rekindled and the two walked down the aisle again in 2018 and are now parents to two daughters.

#4 Fabio Fognini & Flavia Pennetta

Italian tennis player Fabio Fognini is one of the most well-known talents from his country, something that is common between him and his wife, a former US Open Champion, Flavia Pennetta.

Pennetta dated former World No.1 Carlos Moya before meeting Fognini and they dated for two years before tying the knot in 2016.

The couple has three kids together, a son born in 2017 and two daughters born in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

#3 Gael Monfils & Elina Svitolina

French tennis player and former World No. 6 Gael Monfils married former World No. 3 Elina Svitolina in 2021 and the couple share a joint Instagram account titled "G.E.M.S Life" which stands for Gael Elina Monfils Svitolina.

The two began dating in 2019 when Monfils reportedly contacted the Ukrainian on Instagram. Despite busy routines, they continued making time for each other.

After a short break, the two got back together and tied the knot in a dreamy wedding that took place in Geneva. They have a daughter named Skai.

The two continue supporting each other in the sport and check up on each other during their tournaments. Talking about their equation, Svitolina said (via the Sun):

"For me to have Gaël next to me it's actually very lucky in our situation that we are both at the top of our sport so we are travelling pretty much to the same tournaments."

"That's really lucky in a way that we found love for each other and we do the same thing. We play tennis. We have the same goals. We're just helping each other in the way that we can help," she added.

#4 Roger Federer & Mirka Federer

Roger Federer has etched a name for himself in tennis history and his wife Mirka, a former tennis player, has been a constant throughout the eight-time Wimbledon champion's journey.

The two met at the 2000 Sydney Olympics while representing their countries and began dating soon after. However, owing to certain injuries, Mirka retired from professional tennis two years later. She continued to be an active presence in the international tennis arena in the form of Federer's PR manager and guide.

After nine years of dating, the couple tied the knot in 2009 and have two sets of twins, Charlene Riva and Myla Rose born in 2009, and boys Leo and Lenny born in 2014.

Roger Federer (left) and Mirka Federer

Mirka is a regular at almost all of Federer's on-court and off-court appearances and is often credited with her husband's success as one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

In continuation to the same, as part of his retirement announcement, while thanking his wife, the Swiss said:

"I would like to especially thank my amazing wife Mirka, who has lived through every minute with me. She has warmed me up before finals, watched countless matches even while over 8-months pregnant, and has endured my goofy side on the road with my team for over 20 years."

He further added:

"I also want to thank my four wonderful children for supporting me, always eager to explore new places and creating wonderful memories along the way. Seeing my family cheering me on from the stands is a feeling I will cherish forever."

#1 Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi dominated the world of tennis, both at the same time and at different points in their career. The former is the only tennis player to have won a Career Golden Slam (all four Grand Slams and Olympic gold) and the latter was the second man in the Open Era to have won a Career Grand Slam.

The tennis power couple tied the knot in 2001, a couple of years after they started dating and have two kids, a son, Jaden Agassi born in 2001 and a daughter, Jaz Elle born in 2003.

Steffi Graf (left) and Andre Agassi

Agassi had a crush on Graf for years before they actually got together and has always been vocal about his love and admiration for her. Talking about the same, he said (via The Cut):

"I respected her from a distance and marveled at her. We all search to connect with people in life who have what we don’t and who are what we aren’t. I tried to learn from it. From a distance, she seemed like the complete opposite of me and I thank God she is because I get to learn from her every day."

Both have held the rank of World No.1 at different points in their career and have shared a range of victories, including the 1992 Wimbledon where they formally met as champions in their respective categories.

Additionally, Agassi also introduced Graf at her Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony wherein he hailed the German as the "greatest person". Graf, in turn, while talking about no regrets in her career, mentioned how it helped her meet her loving husband.

