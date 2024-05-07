Why is Dallas Police investigating Rashee Rice? Chiefs Super Bowl winner in trouble with the law months after high-speed car crash

The life of Rashee Rice isn't getting any easier. Just months after the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver caused an accident by speeding a Lamborghini in the Dallas area with a friend, it looks like he could be involved in a fresh affair with the law regarding a possible assault.

According to the WFAA, Rice is under investigation by the Dallas police for allegedly hitting a photographer inside a club in the city, and the police is interviewing witnesses for the incident, which allegedly happened on Monday. It's still early in the investigation and no further details have been made available.

Rice turned himself in to the Dallas police a month ago for his role in the Lamborghini crash, which led to the wide receiver facing eight counts. If they indeed arrive at the conclusion that an assault happened, his situation with the law and the NFL won't be getting any easier.

Is Rashee Rice facing a suspension?

The league has not made any official comments on Rice's case as they're still doing their own diligence, but it's likely that he'll miss at least six games for his role in the Lamborghini crash as a violation of the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy (PCP).

A month ago, Rashee Rice released a statement where he confirmed his role in the incident:

"Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday's accident," Rice said in a social media statement. "I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday's accident."

The accident involved six cars in total, which was certainly a bad look. While Andy Reid is known for giving second-chance to players who had problems with the law before, the head coach surely won't be pleased to see his lone productive wide receiver in the 2023 season facing a suspension - and even more legal problems, if the incident in Dallas indeed is confirmed.

The Chiefs signed Marquise Brown during free agency and drafted Xavier Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

A second-round pick out of SMU, Rashee Rice finished his rookie season with 938 yards and seven touchdowns, winning the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.

