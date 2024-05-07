Stormy Daniels reportedly claims Ben Roethlisberger let her try on Super Bowl ring after Donald Trump meeting

You probably weren't expecting Ben Roethlisberger's name to pop up in Donald Trump's hush money trial, but here we are.

Stormy Daniels was called to testify at Trump's trial on Tuesday. During her testimony, Daniels made some claims about the two-time Super Bowl winner.

Per LawFare editor Tyler McBrien, Daniels said the former United States president introduced her to Roethlisberger at a celebrity golf tournament in Nevada, introducing her as “his little friend Stormy." Upon being introduced to the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Daniels claimed he let her try on his Super Bowl ring.

Stormy Daniels said she was terrified of Ben Roethlisberger

In 2018, Daniels wrote a book titled "Full Disclosure." In an excerpt of that book printed in CNN, Daniels wrote that Trump asked 'Big Ben' to walk Daniels back to her room.

Per Daniels' version of events, the ex-Steelers QB asked for a "good night kiss," which she turned down. Roethlisberger then reportedly pushed on her door, saying, "Come on."

"I was terrified. I am rarely terrified," Daniels wrote, per the excerpt.

Daniels added that the former NFL signal caller then stood outside and refused to leave, adding that he kept knocking on her door before ultimately giving up.

At the time, Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti refused to comment on the events mentioned in the excerpt.

In a separate 2011 interview with In Touch Weekly, Daniels narrated the encounter in a little more detail.

She told the magazine:

"Ben had just won the Super Bowl that year. Donald excused himself. He had to leave, I don’t remember why, and he made Ben promise to take care of me.

"I stayed another 15-20 minutes and Ben Roethlisberger actually walked me up to my room that night because Donald told him to. Yeah, he walked me all the way to my hotel room."

Two years after this incident first occurred, allegations of sexual assault came to light against the former Steelers quarterback. That case was settled out of court. However, Roethlisberger was once again accused of sexual assault in 2010. While the DA decided not to press charges, the NFL initially suspended Big Ben for six games before eventually settling on a four-game suspension.

