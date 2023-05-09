French Open 2023: Is Aryna Sabalenka the title favorite following her win against Iga Swiatek in Madrid?

Iga Swiatek's reign as the WTA World No.1 has been called into question after her loss to Aryna Sabalenka in the 2023 Madrid Open final.

After nearly three and a half hours of intense play, the outsider in this particular match emerged victorious against the Polish player.

Sabalenka had lost three out of the four matches against Swiatek before the Madrid final. Their last match, which took place just over a month ago in Stuttgart, ended with Swiatek winning 6-3, 6-4.

Despite Swiatek's impressive performance throughout the Madrid Open, where she only dropped one set on her way to the finals and was on a nine-match win streak, her opponent came to play and win.

Sabalenka's consistent and persistent approach paid off as she hit 32 winners, nearly double Swiatek's 17. She didn't lose her cool in the third set despite Swiatek's efforts to fight back. Although the World No. 2 was 3-0 up, she lost the advantage when Swiatek fought back to make it 3-3.

But Sabalenka didn't give up and instead broke her opponent's serve immediately, putting herself 5-3 up. In the following game, she faced a break point but managed to save it. Though Swiatek managed to save three match points, Sabalenka remained composed to seal the victory.

During the trophy ceremony, Sabalenka expressed her happiness with how she was able to mentally handle the situation and keep fighting.

"I knew I had to be aggressive and stay focused against a player like Iga. She's very talented and can hit some amazing shots, but I think I was able to handle the pressure well," she said.

Can Aryna Sabalenka spoil Iga Swiatek's French Open title defence?

Aryna Sabalenka won her first Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open this year, which she considers her most cherished achievement. However, the Madrid Open title might come somewhat close, given that she beat the only player on the WTA tour better than her, and on her most comfortable and successful surface.

Swiatek had won 46 of her past 49 matches on clay, but Sabalenka stepped up her game and beat her. In doing so, she (4,830 points) increased her lead in the Race to the WTA Finals and is followed by Elena Rybakina (3,276 points) and Swiatek (2,930 points).

Sabalenka has come a long way in the space of a year. In 2022, she had only won 10 matches, but in 2023, she has a 29-4 win-loss record, which is the most wins on the WTA tour this year. The 25-year-old from Minsk has taken part in seven events and reached the final five times, toppling her season-best record of four finals.

Although Swiatek is still the World No.1, Sabalenka is getting closer, albeit still 1.745 points away. Nevertheless, her recent performance indicates that she is a strong contender to challenge the Pole's reign as the top-ranked player in women's tennis.

Swiatek has been the best women's tennis player in the world for 58 weeks now, and it's looking like nothing but the hot-and-heavy Belarussian can stop her.

Only time will tell if Sabalenka's dominance will continue and if she will dethrone Swiatek as the World No.1, and what might the future holds in store.

Swiatek might be the favorite to defend her French Open title, but Sabalenka is not far behind.

