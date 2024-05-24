French Open 2024: Naomi Osaka vs Lucia Bronzetti preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

  • home icon
By Rohit
Modified May 24, 2024 11:39 GMT
Naomi Osaka vs Lucia Bronzetti is one of the first-round matches at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)
Match Details

Fixture: (PR) Naomi Osaka vs Lucia Bronzetti

Date: May 26, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Canada - TSN, RDS | UK - Eurosport, Discovery+ | India - Sony Ten

Naomi Osaka vs Lucia Bronzetti preview

Osaka at the 2024 Italian Open. (Photo: Getty)
Four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka will take on Lucia Bronzetti in the first round of the 2024 French Open on Sunday (May 26).

Osaka headed to Rouen to compete on clay for the first time in over two years. It wasn't a fruitful endeavor as she crashed out in the opening round with a straight-sets loss to Martina Trevisan.

The former World No. 1 notched up her first win on the red dirt this year at the Madrid Open, defeating Greet Minnen 6-4, 6-1 in her opener. She put up a fight against Liudmila Samsonova in the second round but lost to her in three sets.

Osaka found her footing at the Italian Open as she knocked out two top-20 players, Marta Kostyuk and Daria Kasatkina, en route to the fourth round. Her campaign came to an end against Zheng Qinwen. Nevertheless, it marked her best showing at a claycourt event since reaching the last eight of the 2019 Italian Open.

Bronzetti's first tournament of the clay swing, meanwhile, was the Madrid Open, where she lost to Elena Rybakina in the second round. She failed to make it past the first hurdle of the Italian Open, going down to Sofia Kenin.

Bronzetti then scored back-to-back wins to reach the quarterfinals in Rabat. She led Peyton Stearns 5-0 in the third set of their last-eight clash, and was 40-30 up on serve but lost the match in a surprising turn of events.

Naomi Osaka vs Lucia Bronzetti head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Naomi Osaka vs Lucia Bronzetti odds

PlayerMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games
Naomi Osaka
-450
+1.5 (-1400)
Over 20.5 (-120)
Lucia Bronzetti
+310
-1.5 (+575)
Under 20.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Naomi Osaka vs Lucia Bronzetti prediction

Lucia Bronzetti at the 2024 Italian Open. (Photo: Getty)
Osaka got better and better as the clay season went on and will aim to continue that progress at the French Open. She's eyeing her first win in Paris since 2021, and her first at any Major since the 2022 Australian Open.

The Japanese has tasted modest success since her comeback from maternity leave but has shown glimpses of her former self in quite a few matches.

Bronzetti will be feeling gutted after her most recent loss to Stearns as she blew a mammoth lead in the final set. She has a couple of days to recover from that loss and get her head back in the game.

Osaka has a better win-loss record compared to Bronzetti this year, including on clay. The former World No. 1's upward trajectory should continue with a winning start to her French Open campaign.

Pick: Naomi Osaka to win in straight sets.

