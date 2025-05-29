French Open 2025: 5 upset alerts on Day 6 at Roland Garros ft. Frances Tiafoe, Elena Rybakina

The upsets keep piling up at the 2025 French Open. Just days into the tournament, several seeded names have already been shown the door.

On Day 2, Taylor Fritz and Emma Navarro both fell in disappointing fashion. They were later joined by big names like Daniil Medvedev, Leylah Fernandez, and Felix Auger-Aliassime. For many top seeds, the red clay has proved far from kind.

Still, not all of the tournament’s heavyweights have stumbled. Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, and Aryna Sabalenka have all booked their places in the third round, continuing to assert their dominance as title favorites. But with the third round now underway, the pressure only rises. More upsets are likely as the draw tightens.

As the tournament moves into Day 6, several seeded names face tricky matchups that could trouble them. Here are some of the biggest upset alerts to watch out for as the action continues in Paris.

23rd seed Sebastian Korda to defeat 15th Frances Tiafoe in four sets

Frances Tiafoe at the 2025 French Open - Source: Getty

Sebastian Korda is in a solid position to pull off an upset against fellow American Frances Tiafoe in the third round. Although their head-to-head is tied at 3-3, Korda has won the last three meetings, including a straight-sets win in Washington last year, which gives him a clear psychological edge.

He's made a confident start in Paris this week, defeating both Luciano Darderi and Jenson Brooksby. Tiafoe, on the other hand, has had a rocky clay season. Despite reaching the final in Houston, he suffered early exits in every other clay event leading into Roland Garros.

While he’s battled past Roman Safiullin and Pablo Carreño Busta to get to this stage, things will be different against his compatriot. Korda hasn’t been spectacular on clay either, but his comfort level against Tiafoe makes him a strong candidate to advance.

Former champion Jelena Ostapenko to end Elena Rybakina's French Open run in three sets

Jelena Ostapenko at the 2025 French Open - Source: Getty

Jelena Ostapenko is poised to upset Elena Rybakina in their third-round clash at Roland Garros. While Rybakina leads their head-to-head 3–2, Ostapenko has shown resilience, notably pushing Rybakina to three sets in their last encounter on hard courts in Cincinnati.

Rybakina enters the match with a six-match winning streak, including a title in Strasbourg, but has faced challenges on clay, dropping sets in early rounds. Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion, has demonstrated her clay-court prowess by rallying from a set down in both her matches this tournament.

With her aggressive baseline play and confidence on clay, Ostapenko has the tools to disrupt Rybakina's rhythm. Given Rybakina's recent vulnerabilities and Ostapenko's fighting spirit, an upset in three sets is a strong possibility.

Victoria Mboko to upset Zheng Qinwen in three sets

Zheng Qinwen at the 2025 French Open - Source: Getty

Victoria Mboko, the 18-year-old Canadian sensation, is poised to continue her remarkable run at Roland Garros by challenging World No. 7 Zheng Qinwen.

Mboko has been in scintillating form, having secured back-to-back main draw victories for the first time in a Grand Slam, including a notable win over world No. 45 Lulu Sun. Her athleticism and court coverage is immense, and her confidence is soaring.

While Zheng boasts an impressive resume, including an Olympic gold medal and a 2024 Australian Open final appearance, she has shown vulnerabilities on clay this season. She reached the semifinal at the Italian Open but was ousted early in Madrid and Charleston. Mboko's recent performances suggest she has the tools to exploit the Chinese's weaknesses.

Nuno Borges to upset 25th seed Alexei Popyrin in five sets

Alexei Popyrin at the 2025 French Open - Source: Getty

Nuno Borges could be primed for a surprise win over Alexei Popyrin in their third-round clash at the French Open. The Portuguese defeated Kyrian Jacquet after going down two sets in the first round. In the second round, he pulled off a surprise upset by ousting Madrid Open champion Casper Ruud.

Popyrin, while powerful, has had inconsistent results on the surface. Although he has put up strong performances to reach the third round, Borges, ranked No. 41, has the consistency to wear Popyrin down in extended rallies.

22nd seed Clara Tauson to upset 16th seed Amanda Anisimova in three sets

Amanda Anisimova at the 2025 French Open - Source: Getty

Clara Tauson is poised to challenge Amanda Anisimova in their third-round clash at Roland Garros. While Anisimova, the 16th seed, displayed dominance in her previous match against Viktorija Golubic, Tauson has showcased resilience on clay, securing victories over Magda Linette and Arantxa Rus in earlier rounds.

Both players have had fluctuating performances recently. With no prior head-to-head encounters, this match promises to be a test of tactics and endurance, potentially leading to an upset in favor of the Danish player.

