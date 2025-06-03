French Open 2025 Day 11: Women's & men's singles and doubles predictions ft. Coco Gauff vs Madison Keys, Alexander Zverev vs Novak Djokovic

The top players on tour are currently in action at the French Open. Day 11 will feature the quarterfinal matches in the singles and doubles competitions in Paris.

Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic are still alive at the event. While Alcaraz edged past Ben Shelton in the fourth round, Djokovic defeated Cameron Norrie without breaking a sweat.

On the women's side, Madison Keys, Aryna Sabalenka, and Iga Swiatek are all in contention. Keys survived a stern challenge against Hailey Baptiste and Sabalenka outsmarted Zheng in the last eight.

With all to play for at the 2025 French Open, let's take a look at our predictions for Day 11.

Madison Keys vs Coco Gauff

Keys at the 2025 French Open - Day Nine - Source: Getty

First up, Madison Keys will take on Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals.

Keys is the reigning Australian Open champion. She also leads the head-to-head against Gauff 3-2 and defeated her most recently in the 2024 Madrid Open.

Despite that, Keys will be a slight underdog in this bout, considering Gauff's form on tour. The latter secured runner-up finishes in Madrid and Rome and will be the favorite to continue her run in Paris.

Predicted winner: Coco Gauff.

Alexander Zverev vs Novak Djokovic

Zverev at the 2025 French Open - Day Nine - Source: Getty

Next up, Alexander Zverev will take on three-time French Open winner Novak Djokovic.

Zverev reached the final in Paris last year but lost to Carlos Alcaraz in five sets. The German faces a stern challenge against Djokovic in the last eight.

While Zverev did beat Djokovic at the 2025 Australian Open, the Serb might get his revenge this time around. His experience should see him through to the semifinals.

Predicted winner: Novak Djokovic.

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik

Sinner plays a forehand at the 2025 French Open - Day Nine - Source: Getty

Third, Jannik Sinner will take on Alexander Bublik in the last eight.

Bublik stunned the tennis fraternity with a splendid win against Jack Draper. The Kazakh star will play the most significant match of his career on Wednesday (June 4).

Meanwhile, Sinner has been impeccable at the French Open so far. He should be able to absorb the early pressure from Bublik and provide the killer blow in the quarterfinals.

Predicted winner: Jannik Sinner

Mirra Andreeva vs Lois Boisson

Andreeva celebrates a point at the 2025 French Open - Day Nine - Source: Getty

Fourth, Mirra Andreeva will take on Lois Boisson.

Andreeva has chalked up back-to-back quarterfinal runs at the French Open. She's cruised through her matches so far and will be favorite to enter the last four.

Meanwhile, Boisson has registered her career-best result in Paris this week. The Frenchwoman humbled Jessica Pegula in the last round and will be high on confidence entering the quarterfinals.

Despite Boisson's potent form and unpredictability on the court, she might fall short against Andreeva's resilience.

Predicted winner: Mirra Andreeva

Edouard Roger-Vasselin / Hugo Nys vs Luke Johnson / Sander Arends - French Open Men's Doubles

Nys and Vasellin at the 2025 Australian Open - Day 11 - Source: Getty

In the men's doubles competition, Edouard Roger Vasselin and Hugo Nys will take on Luke Johnson and Sander Arends in the quarterfinals.

Vasellin and Nys showed their class by eliminating the top seeds in the last round. Both teams have dropped two sets en route to the last eight.

Considering their first serve win percentage and break point conversions so far, Vasellin and Nys should be able to solve this riddle.

Predicted Winners: Edouard Roger Vasselin and Hugo Nys

Ivan Dodig / Orlando Luz vs Horacio Zeballos / Marcel Granollers

Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers are the fifth seeds at the French Open - Source: Getty

Next, Ivan Dodig and Orlando Luz will take on Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers in the last eight.

Dodig and Luz have shown their resilience with three wins which went the distance. Meanwhile, their opposite numbers are yet to drop a set en route to the last eight.

Considering their ranking points and results on tour, Zeballos and Granollers should be able to win.

Predicted winners: Horacio Zeballos / Marcel Granollers.

Taylor Townsend / Katerina Siniakova vs Anna Danilina / Aleksandra Krunic - French Open Women's Doubles

Townsend and Siniakova at the 2025 French Open - Day Nine - Source: Getty

On the women's doubles side, Top seeds Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova will face Anna Danilina/ Aleksandra Krunic in the quarterfinals.

Townsend and Siniakova are unbeaten at Major events this year. They will enter this match as heavy favorites and have only dropped one set in Paris so far.

Daniloina and Krunic may have eliminated two top 10 seeds en route to the last eight, but they might struggle to continue their run in the next round.

Predicted winners: Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova.

Irina-Camelia Begu / Yanina Wickmayer vs Ulrikke Eikeri / Eri Hozumi

Begu at the French Open this year - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Irina-Camelia Begu / Yanina Wickmayer will lock horns with Ulrikke Eikeri / Eri Hozumi in the quarterfinals.

Camelia Begu and Wickmayer are seasoned campaigners on tour. They've gotten out of trouble three times after dropping a set en route to the last eight.

Meanwhile, Eikeri and Hozumi entered Paris after quarterfinal runs in Rome and Morocco. They've continued their potent form at the French Open and are one win away from entering the last four.

Considering their sharpness on tour and results this year, Eikeri and Hozumi should be able to pass this test in the quarterfinals.

Predicted winners: Ulrikke Eikeri / Eri Hozumi

