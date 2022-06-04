From joining Rafael Nadal's training academy as a promising teenager to playing the final of the French Open against his idol - Casper Ruud's incredible journey

Casper Ruud will play his first ever Grand Slam final against Rafael Nadal on Sunday, where he will try to deny the Spaniard his 14th title at the tournament. It is one of the most difficult feats in modern tennis, besting the 13-time winner in the final in Paris.

Many players have tried before Ruud, from Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Thiem, and all have failed so far. The Mallorcan has an invincible 13-0 record in the finals at Roland Garros till date, a record he will try his best to keep intact on Sunday.

José Morgado



What a moment for him!



All



[getty] 23yo Casper Ruud beats 33yo Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 to reach his first career Grand Slam final at #RolandGarros

The Norwegian knows as much, acknowledging the enormity of the task ahead of him at his press conference ahead of the summit clash.

"To play Rafa in a Roland Garros final is probably the greatest challenge there is in this sport. I believe he's 13-0 in the finals, so just shows that it might sound like an impossible task. But of course I will give it a shot like the other 13 people before me have done," Ruud said.

But Ruud has one advantage that none of the others before him had -- they didn't train in the 21-time Grand Slam champion's own backyard. In 2018, Casper Ruud was a teenager with lots of promise and was in the process of building up his skills. He landed at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor to train with the coaches and gain some insight about his game.

The Tennis Podcast



Defeats Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 to set up a Sunday clash with Rafael Nadal.



I believe this can be best summed up thusly:



Casper Ruud is the first Norwegian player to reach a men's Grand Slam final.

Defeats Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 to set up a Sunday clash with Rafael Nadal.

The World No. 8's father Christian Ruud recalled the experience in a recent interview, saying that they were recruited by the World No. 5's agent after seeing his son's potential. Adding that it was an arrangement they were happy with, the former ATP player hoped the relationship would continue for years to come.

"When Casper Ruud was [a teenager], Carlos Costa came to me during the French Open and was wondering if he wanted to come [to the Rafa Nadal Academy] and try it out," Christian Ruud said. "It was a big step for us. We are very happy with our relationship with them, and hope it will continue for many years."

The 23-year-old himself has made no secret of his adulation of the former World No. 1, hailing the southpaw for the humility he displays despite being the holder of some of the biggest achievements in the sport.

I try to learn from [Rafael Nadal] every time I get to practice with him. On the court and off the court, I think he's a very good example of how an athlete should behave, the values he has," Ruud said. "It's motivating to be around him because you're talking about a guy who has won everything there is to win and still plays today like it's the first time he's playing on the center court."

"We have played some practice sets at the academy but he always pretty much has always beaten me" - Casper Ruud on training with Rafael Nadal

From Casper Ruud's accounts, he has pretty much never beaten Nadal even in their practice matches

Casper Ruud appeared at ease about the prospect of facing Rafael Nadal in the all-important clash in Paris. He revealed at the press conference that he has barely won any of the practice matches he has played against the 36-year-old back at the academy. The Norwegian joked about how it was only because he was playing against Nadal at his academy.

"We have played some practice sets [at the academy]. And, yeah, it's been, I don't know honestly, but [Rafael Nadal] always pretty much has always beaten me. There's been some close sets, 7-6, 7-5, but it always goes his favor. But it's because we are playing in the academy and I want to be nice to him and give him [the win]," Ruud joked.

On Sunday, the World No. 8 cannot afford to be that "nice." Nor will the Mallorcan treat him any kindly because of their past history together. With a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title on the line, the World No. 5 will come into the contest meaning all business.

The Tennis Podcast



Everybody a bit shaken by this turn of events.



Zverev comes back out on crutches to shake the umpire's hand, hug Nadal and salute the crowd.

Everybody a bit shaken by this turn of events.

Nadal is through to the final.

Ruud will be looking to make history of his own as well. A win against his idol will make him the first ever Norwegian to win a Grand Slam. However unlikely it appears on paper, Ruud made it very clear that he will give his very best in the title clash -- perhaps what they teach best at the Rafa Nadal tennis academy.

