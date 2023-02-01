How far can Novak Djokovic go in the Slam race?

There was a point in the Slam race, when Roger Federer had 16 Grand Slam titles to his name, while Rafael Nadal had six and Novak Djokovic had only one. Federer won the 2010 Australian Open to lift his 16th, Rafael Nadal won the remaining three to take his tally up to nine.

Djokovic, on the other hand, only had the 2008 Australian Open title, with one more Major final. Today, however, the Serb and the Spaniard have left the Swiss in the dust, taking the joint-lead in the race.

Federer, retired from professional tennis as of last year, has ended his career with 20 Grand Slams. Nadal, now injured, has 22 -- his most recent being the 2022 French Open.

Djokovic, still fit and hungry as ever, has become the frontrunner in the Slam race for the first time in his career, winning the 2023 Australian Open with a performance that was as unbelievable as it was dominant. Battling the demons of last year's deportation and an abdomen injury that would have been enough for 97% of players to withdraw from the tournament, the 35-year-old blitzed his way past opponents at Melbourne Park, winning his 10th title at the event.

And now, the question is not IF Novak Djokovic can become the sole leader of this much-awaited Slam race, but rather how far can he go. Nick Kyrgios, one of the few men on the planet to have a positive head-to-head against the 22-time Grand Slam champion and one of his most ardent supporters in the GOAT race, reckons 28 should be easy enough for him to reach.

Patrick Mouratoglou, Serena Williams' former coach, shares a similar opinion, predicting that the World No. 1 could win as many as 30 Slams by the time he hangs up his racquet.

With the French Open coming up next, however, many see a close fight between Nadal and Djokovic in Paris, one where the Spaniard continues to be favored by many. Having won 14 titles in the competition, not many are willing to put it past the Mallorcan to return to the podium once more despite his poor run of form at the moment, and understandably so.

Even Novak Djokovic's coach, Goran Ivanisevic, is not fully convinced that his protege can take him out if they meet in Paris right now, but that could just be his humility speaking. After all, clay is the only surface Nadal has a clear superiority over the World No. 1.

From there on, however, things only look up for the Serb. Wimbledon is to him what the Australian Open is, now that Roger Federer is no longer in the picture. As of this moment, there is not a single player in the entire tennis-playing world who looks set to trouble the 35-year-old on grass.

Not Matteo Berrettini. Not Nick Kyrgios. Not Marin Cilic. These are the three players who can come closest to matching his prowess on the surface, but even they are light years behind. If the French Open doesn't become his, it feels almost inevitable that the Wimbledon trophy will be. With No. 23 all but guaranteed, the World No. 1 will set his sights on the US Open, a tournament he has surprisingly won only thrice so far.

The US Open, in recent years, has become somewhat of an anomaly in men's tennis. Not since Federer won his fifth straight title in 2008 has anyone managed to defend their title at Flushing Meadows. The closest was Nadal winning two in three years between 2017 and 2019.

Djokovic himself has lost six times in the final. Once, he got himself defaulted from the tournament. In 2022, he couldn't even make it to the event due to vaccine mandates in the US -- something that is set to change this year, thankfully.

The defending champion this year will be Carlos Alcaraz, who is currently recovering from injury and whose fast-paced, aggressive playstyle is well-suited to the surface.

Alcaraz is also among a handful of players who can take the fight to the Serb instead of the passive approach most adopt against him. But can he beat him in a best-of-five contest? That will have to be seen. The worst case for Djokovic is that he will finish 2023 with 23 Grand Slam titles to his name. At best, he can go for 26, as he has a shot at every single Major in his current form.

Rafael Nadal's retirement will be the key factor in determining Novak Djokovic's Slam count

But next year? That will come down to something Novak Djokovic cannot control -- Rafael Nadal's retirement. Again, not to insinuate that the Spaniard "should" retire soon, but all the signs point to the fact that he is at the end of his career.

While Nadal has maintained time and again that he is not hanging up his racquet just yet, the World No. 6 has also made it clear that these are his twilight years. He might not retire in 2023 but things are not so certain when the conversation switches to next season. Having just become a father for the first time, the 22-time Grand Slam champion could very well call it a day with one final hurrah in the coming months, leaving the French Open up for grabs soon.

Who then can beat Djokovic at Roland Garros, possibly the second-greatest clay specialist of his generation? There are a handful of players who like the surface, from Carlos Alcaraz to Dominic Thiem to the plethora of Spaniards on tour but as discussed above, can they really beat the Serb across five sets right now?

With the Australian Open and Wimbledon already his own domain, the opening up of the French Open will make the World No. 1's Grand Slam tally swell that much quicker. His Major count could very easily become 25-27 next year, and considering that many expect him to play at least two or three more years, the idea of him winning 30 Majors is suddenly not that far-fetched.

The more thought one puts into this, the more apparent it becomes that Nick Kyrgios was not exaggerating when he said 28 should be easy for the 35-year-old. In fact, 28 Grand Slam titles could very well be the minimum bar for him at the moment.

Of course, in tennis, as in every other sport, there is no such thing as a guaranteed win. Djokovic might have survived an injury scare to win one Slam but he cannot be expected to do the same every single time. New unknown players will rise up to challenge his authority soon, as a law of nature. Unexpected losses will puncture his campaigns, even as time and age catch up with him -- as it did for Nadal and Federer.

Regardless, one thing is for certain: The Slam race is Novak Djokovic's to lose now. How high a bar he sets by the time he leaves the sport is the only concern for him and his fans going forward.

