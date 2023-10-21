Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were set to play an exhibition match that was scheduled for 22 December 2018 in Saudi Arabia. The duo had committed to show up for the event more than a year before.

This move by Nadal and Djokovic was condemned by Amnesty International, a worldwide human rights organization, back then, owing to the assassination of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The killing happened in October 2018 at the Saudi consulate by agents of the country’s government in Istanbul.

Despite receiving a lot of flak, both tennis aces defended their scheduled exhibition match in Saudi Arabia. At the same time, they also decided to seek more details about the incident before giving their word on playing the exhibition match.

While addressing the press on the eve of the Paris Masters, Rafael Nadal sought more information on the developing situation in Saudi Arabia. Clarifying his stance on the commitment to the event, the Mallorcan also expressed his opinion on the incident, calling it “terrible”.

"I had a commitment since one year ago. My team is talking to them, to analyse things. It's terrible that one journalist lost their life. I know something happened very bad inside there. I hope things will clarify as soon as possible,” Nadal said.

Noavak Djokovic, in his press conference, acknowledged the killing and, similar to Nadal, sought more specifics before deciding on anything.

“Of course I'm aware of what's happening and it's sad. Because right now we just don't have enough information and we have to look into that a bit more and then we'll make our decision soon,” Djokovic stated.

Eventually, the exhibition event was called off owing to the Spaniard's ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Djokovic, the current World No. 1, is scheduled to take on Carlos Alcaraz on December 27 this year in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur will also face each other on December 26 at the exhibition event, and all four players have already come under criticism for their actions from fans on social media.

“I don’t know how many Grand Slam finals I have ahead of me now”- Novak Djokovic on making the most of every opportunity at his age

2023 US Open - Day 14

Novak Djokovic, having reached the final of the 2023 US Open, admitted that he did not know what the future held and promised to enjoy the feeling of being out on court as much as possible in the coming days.

Djokovic cruised to a 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(4) victory over Ben Shelton in the semifinals at Flushing Meadows. The 37-year-old, reflecting on his tennis journey thus far, underlined how much more valuable such opportunities were to him now than they were a decade ago.

“Well, fact is that at 36, every Grand Slam final, yeah, I don't know, could be the last one. So I think that I probably value these occasions and opportunities to win another slam as more than I have maybe 10 years ago," he said during the post-match press conference.

Because 10 years ago I felt like, hey, I still have quite a few years ahead of me. I don't know how many I have ahead of me now, or I don't know how many of the years where I play four slams in the whole season do I have in front of me," he added.

