"I love my body, I would never change anything about it" - When Serena Williams responded to 'haters' over criticism of her physique

Serena Williams once shared an empowering message about self-love, as she opened up about how she dealt with those who criticized her physique. The American made it clear that she loved her body and did not wish to look any different.

Williams faced constant scrutiny over her weight and physique during her career, which even led to her admitting that she often wished she looked more like her "thin, model-like" sister Venus Williams. Nevertheless, the American eventually learned to appreciate her "curvy and more bodacious" physique.

However, the criticism surrounding her body image persisted, with the president of the Russian Tennis Federation referring to Venus and Serena as the 'Williams brothers.' The American was also denounced for being "built like a man" on social media.

Serena Williams revealed her take on such 'haters' in a 2016 interview with Self. The American expressed her desire for the media and the public to simply let her be, as she hoped to inspire young girls who looked like her to be confident in their skin.

"I love my body and I would never change anything about it. I'm not asking you to like my body. I'm just asking you to let me be me. Because I'm going to influence a girl who does look like me, and I want her to feel good about herself," she said.

Williams also wholeheartedly championed the attitude of strength and power.

"I am who I am. I love who I am. Just that whole attitude of being strong and powerful—that's something I can get behind," she added.

That same year, Serena Williams further dismissed the criticism about her appearance as a "big joke," disclosing that she chose to focus on the overwhelming positive comments instead.

"I’m more forgiving" - Serena Williams on becoming kinder about body image after having children

Serena Williams with her husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' mindset regarding body image evolved after she gave birth to her and husband Alexis Ohanian's daughter Olympia in 2017, followed by their second daughter Adira in 2023.

In a 2024 interview with CNN Sports, the 23-time Grand Slam champion shared that motherhood had made her "more kind" about physical appearances. Williams also opened about her efforts to impart the same compassion to her elder daughter Olympia.

"I’m more kind about body image, I’m more forgiving. And then it’s not only that, it’s how I also talk to my daughter. I always tell her, 'Say something nice. Is there something nice you can think of about this girl?'" she said.

Serena Williams also penned an emotional message embracing the "new version" of her body after giving birth to Adira, disclosing why she loved that her physique was "not picture perfect."

