"I didn't read it, to be honest; It's hard, it's something that I have to deal with" - Nick Kyrgios on article calling him Wimbledon's worst nightmare after getting 'free pass' to final & abuse allegations

Nick Kyrgios gave a pre-final press conference at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships in the absence of a post-match conference after Rafael Nadal had to withdraw from their semifinal encounter due to an abdominal muscle tear.

The Australian therefore received a walkover to his first Grand Slam final, where he will face Novak Djokovic for a chance to lift his first Major trophy. However, his successful run at SW19 has been clouded by poor behavior on Kyrgios' part in the tournament along with allegations of abuse from his ex-girlfriend, Chiara Passari.

The 27-year-old has seemingly been summoned to court in his hometown of Canberra, and was accused by the Telegraph of receiving a 'free pass' and being Wimbledon's worst nightmare in light of the allegations. Kyrgios was asked about everything currently surrounding him as he enters the final and stated that he hadn't read the article, with his focus on competing and trying to enjoy playing tennis.

"I didn't read it, to be honest. I didn't see it. But Look, it's hard. It's something that I have to deal with. That's just the world we live in, I guess," Nick Kyrgios said. "I'm in a Wimbledon final and I know deep down, like, everything I've gone through and I've worked for, so I just try and enjoy the ride if that's what they want to write, I guess that's what they want to write."

"I can only control what I do, so I'm just going to go out there and enjoy the moment. Since I was born, only eight people have ever won this title. Like, eight people. So, like, I don't know. I'm just going to give him my best shot," he added.

Despite reaching the final of a Major, Kyrgios will remain outside the top-40 as the ATP and WTA stripped Wimbledon of their ranking points after the tournament organizers banned Russian and Belarusian players from paritipating at the event.

"I've never been here before, so it's definitely that's where Djokovic has the advantage from the get go" - Nick Kyrgios on reaching 1st Wimbledon final

Nick Kyrgios at the Championships - Wimbledon 2022

In his press conference, Nick Kyrgios alluded to feeling nervous and restless as he tried to reconcile the fact that he is a Wimbledon finalist. The Australian spoke about the gulf in experience between him and Novak Djokovic, who is contesting in his 32nd Grand Slam final (an Open Era record).

"No, I was just restless. Like, just so many thoughts in my head about a Wimbledon final. Like, that's just all I was thinking about. I was thinking just playing and obviously imagining myself winning, imagining myself losing, just everything. I've never been here before, so it's definitely that's where Djokovic has the advantage from the get go. He can draw from experience. He's done it so many more times," Kyrgios said.

"He knows the emotions. How he's going to be feeling, I don't know that. I don't know anything like that. So it was just all running through my head, every little thought, and I just slept really bad. Really. I feel like I'm just a reckless ball of energy right now," he added.

Novak Djokovic will be gunning for a 21st Grand Slam title. Even if he successfully defends his title, the Serb will drop to No. 7 in the rankings on the Monday after Wimbledon.

