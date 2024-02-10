  • home icon
  • "I tell her how unhappy I’ve been...I tell her about the depression" - When Andre Agassi revealed his divorce phone call with ex-wife Brooke Shields

By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Feb 10, 2024 23:21 GMT
Andre Agassi ex wife
Andre Agassi once revealed details of his 'embarrassing' phone call with his ex wife

Andre Agassi once shared the story of an 'embarrassing' divorce phone conversation he had with his ex-wife, Brooke Shields.

Agassi wrote:

"I phone. I know you said three weeks, but I need to talk to you. I think we should meet, I think we need to be working through these things together. 'Oh Andre,' she says. I wait. 'Oh Andre,' she says again. 'You don’t understand. You just don’t get it. This isn’t about us—this is about you individually and me individually.'"
"I tell her she’s right, I don’t understand. I tell her I don’t see how we got here. I tell her how unhappy I’ve been for so long. I tell her I’m sorry that we’ve grown distant, that I’ve grown cold. I tell her about the whirl, the constant whirl, the centrifugal force of this f**ked-up tennis life. I tell her that I haven’t known who I am for the longest time, maybe ever. I tell her about the search for a self, the endless monologue in my head, the depression."
"I tell her everything in my heart, and it all comes out halting, clumsy, inarticulate. It’s embarrassing, but necessary, because I don’t want to lose her, I’ve had enough losing, and I know if I’m honest she’ll give me a second chance."
"She says that she’s sorry I’m suffering, but she can’t solve it. She can’t fix me. I need to fix myself. By myself. Listening to the dial tone, I feel resigned, calm. The phone call now seems like the brief, curt handshake at the net between two mismatched opponents."

