Andre Agassi once shared the story of an 'embarrassing' divorce phone conversation he had with his ex-wife, Brooke Shields.

Agassi wrote:

"I phone. I know you said three weeks, but I need to talk to you. I think we should meet, I think we need to be working through these things together. 'Oh Andre,' she says. I wait. 'Oh Andre,' she says again. 'You don’t understand. You just don’t get it. This isn’t about us—this is about you individually and me individually.'"

"I tell her she’s right, I don’t understand. I tell her I don’t see how we got here. I tell her how unhappy I’ve been for so long. I tell her I’m sorry that we’ve grown distant, that I’ve grown cold. I tell her about the whirl, the constant whirl, the centrifugal force of this f**ked-up tennis life. I tell her that I haven’t known who I am for the longest time, maybe ever. I tell her about the search for a self, the endless monologue in my head, the depression."

"I tell her everything in my heart, and it all comes out halting, clumsy, inarticulate. It’s embarrassing, but necessary, because I don’t want to lose her, I’ve had enough losing, and I know if I’m honest she’ll give me a second chance."

"She says that she’s sorry I’m suffering, but she can’t solve it. She can’t fix me. I need to fix myself. By myself. Listening to the dial tone, I feel resigned, calm. The phone call now seems like the brief, curt handshake at the net between two mismatched opponents."

