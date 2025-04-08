"I think it puts more pressure on them" - When Martina Hingis felt Venus & Serena Williams' father Richard 'burdened' them with his bold statements

Venus and Serena Williams' father Richard has never shied away from sharing his honest opinions in the press, which often led to controversy. Martina Hingis once also suggested that Richard's bold statements caused problems for his daughters.

At the 2001 Ericsson Open (now known as the Miami Open), top seed Hingis squared off against No. 3 seed Venus Williams in the semifinals. The American claimed a 6-3, 7-6(8) victory in the riveting clash to book her place in the final.

The match took place mere days after Richard Williams complained that he and his daughters were subjected to racist abuse during the Indian Wells final. Interestingly, Hingis dismissed his claims as "total nonsense."

In her post-match press conference, Martina Hingis agreed with Lindsay Davenport's view that Richard Williams put a 'burden' on his daughters with his audacious remarks. Hingis argued that Richard had placed enormous pressure on Venus and Serena Williams by boldly proclaiming that they were destined to become the top-ranked players in women's tennis when they were just starting out.

"Yeah, I think it puts more pressure on them. It is not themselves who would maybe always speak up. But he was saying from the first moment on they started playing they are going to be No. 1 and 2 and they are going to win and they are the best players in the world out there. It is about them," Hingis said.

Hingis also asserted that Venus and Serena Williams had yet to live up to their father's lofty claims. Although she acknowledged that the Williams sisters had the skills to reach the top, she emphasized that they hadn't produced those results.

"I think like when I started it was like nobody -- it was like my results which counted and people would react up and to the results but they haven't until last year haven't reached that much. Every now and then they played great at the tournaments, I mean, they obviously have a great game to be up there. But it is like bring the results," she added.

Just a year later, Serena and Venus Williams fulfilled their father Richard's prophecy by becoming the World No. 1 and World No. 2, respectively, after reaching the 2002 French Open final. Serena triumphed over her sister in the blockbuster clash, winning 7-5, 6-3 to clinch her maiden Roland Garros crown.

"What is Richard Williams' next comment" - Martina Hingis on Venus & Serena Williams' Indian Wells racism controversy

Venus Williams, Serena Williams and their father Richard Williams - Source: Getty

During the same press conference, Martina Hingis echoed Lindsay Davenport's sentiments about Venus and Serena Williams' Indian Wells controversy turning into a 'circus act' because of Richard Williams' contentious remarks.

"Well, it was different definitely because you pick up the newspaper in the morning and -- but in the other way it is like okay what is the next step; what do they talk about now and what is Richard's next comment," Hingis said.

Furthermore, Hingis pushed back against the claims that the Williams family was subjected to racism. Instead, the Swiss argued that she could also claim to be a victim of racism since the crowds favored her American opponents when she played in the United States.

Martina Hingis was not alone in taking issue with Richard Williams' comments, since Chris Evert once criticized Venus and Serena Williams' father for being "angry and bitter about white tennis players."

