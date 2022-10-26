"Anything we can do to avoid a repeat of what happened in January is advisable" - Jon Wertheim on Novak Djokovic's chances of playing 2023 Australian Open

With less than three months to go before the first Grand Slam tournament of next season in Australia, Novak Djokovic is hopeful of a positive response from Down Under regarding his chances of playing this time.

Earlier this year, the Serb reached Australia to defend his title but was deported a day before the event kicked off due to his unvaccinated status against COVID-19. When the authorities revoked his visa, they imposed a three-year ban on the icon as well. However, with a change in central government and relaxation of coronavirus guidelines in the country, the chances of Djokovic's ban being lifted are extremely high.

In a recent interview with Sportal, the 35-year-old stated that his lawyers were in touch with the authorities and that he was expecting a positive answer in the next few weeks. Discussing his claims on the Tennis Channel, journalist Jon Wertheim wished for the 21-time Grand Slam winner to play in Australia, saying that what happened in 2022 should be avoided next year.

"I think anything we can do to avoid a repeat of what happened in January, which benefitted no one, is advisable. Honestly, I mean, I don't know where he is getting his information from, but if, in fact, this is true that he can get an answer in the next few weeks, one way or the other, that's a positive," Wertheim said.

Wertheim further stated that based on his instincts, Djokovic was going to play the Australian Open since the restrictions were lifted.

"My instinct is that he is not going to miss this event and he'll need some sort of special exemption, but Australia's COVID rates are much different than they were in January, when this was such an issue. And again, if we can get an answer in advance and avoid the sort of circus we had in January, we all win," he added.

"I am over what happened this year and I just want to play tennis" - Novak Djokovic on his exile from Australia

Novak Djokovic during a practice session ahead of the 2022 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic, who has won the Australian Open title nine times, more than anyone else, has extra motivation for the 2023 edition after what happened earlier this year. Speaking to Sportal, the Serb stated that he just wanted to play tennis Down Under, where he has had loads of success.

“I really want to go there, I am over what happened this year and I just want to play tennis, it is what I do best. Australia has always been the place where I have played my best tennis and it shows in the results. So I am always extra motivated to go there. This time, I am even more motivated and I hope the answer will be positive," he said.

