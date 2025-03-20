Iga Swiatek and Mirra Andreeva's go-to routine inspires Zizou Bergs to pick up his notebook for 'guidelines' during Miami Open 2025

Iga Swiatek and Mirra Andreeva's popular go-to routine inspired Zizou Bergs to pick up his notebook to refer to the 'guidelines' during his opening-round match against Nuno Borges at the 2025 Miami Open. The trick seemed to have worked for the Belgian as he clinched an impressive 7-6(2), 7-5 win to kick off his campaign.

It is no secret to tennis fans that Swiatek carries a special notebook with her at all times and can sometimes be seen scribbling on it. Also, Andreeva recently went viral during the BNP Paribas Open for her special notebook where there were pages dedicated to players she was up against. The Russian seemed to have benefited from the notes as she conquered Indian Wells with a staggering run.

Joining the tradition, Zizou Bergs was also seen referring to his notebook during a medical time-out he took.

The tennis world wasn't kept in the dark for long about what the 25-year-old was reading as his father Koen Bergs revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that it was,

"THE book with all the guidelines."

It is worth noting that Mirra Andreeva also received a special 'Tennis Paradise' book from the Indian Wells Open organizers after her notebook went viral. The Russian defeated Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka en route to her title triumph, making it back-to-back WTA 1000 wins.

Meanwhile, Swiatek, who was the defending champion at the BNP Paribas Open, had spilled the beans on what her notebook actually consisted of last year.

"I just write my tactics there" - Iga Swiatek reveals the details she chronicles inside her notebook

Iga Swiatek- Source: Getty

During the Italian Open in Rome last year, Iga Swiatek joked that the details inside the book were a 'secret', it mainly consisted of tactics and some keywords to help her during crises. The Pole went on to comfortably clinch the tournament, defeating Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-3 in the title clash.

"I just write my tactics there and also some keywords that I want to remember when I sometimes struggle. Not to overthink anything but to have these keywords and to focus on them, so it depends. Mostly, it's tactics," Iga Swiatek said. (at 2:22)

Interestingly, 17-year-old tennis prodigy Mirra Andreeva revealed that she also used her notebook for 'tactical' and 'technical' purposes but refrained from speaking more about it. She said that it was her coach Conchita Martinez who came up with the idea and was feeling a positive impact on her game because of it.

