"It is a relief to win after everything that has happened this year, it adds more value, more meaning, and more emotion" - Novak Djokovic after winning 7th Wimbledon crown

Novak Djokovic believes it is a "relief" to get his hands on a Grand Slam, given the tumultuous year he has endured for the most part in 2022. The Serb clinched his 21st Major on Sunday, beating Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final.

Speaking to the media after the win, the Serb acknowledged that 2022 started off poorly for him, which left him mentally disbalanced.

"This year has not been the same as the previous years," Djokovic said. "It started as it did and it affected me a lot. The first months of the year were very hard for me. I did not feel good. My mental and emotional part was not in a good place."

He was detained in Australia for several days after issues arose regarding the medical exemption that had granted the unvaccinated Serb entry into the island nation. Following the eventual lawsuit, insult was added to Djokovic's injury as he was deported from Australia and barred from applying for a visa for three years.

Djokovic could not play any tennis until the Dubai Open and saw himself struggling for form in the weeks to come.

"I wanted to play, but at the same time, when I jumped on the track in Dubai, I felt a lot of pressure and I didn't feel good on the track. At that moment I realized that this was going to be tough, but sooner or later my best would come back tennis," Djokovic said.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion believes that the grasscourt Slam has always been a talismanic tournament for him, citing some of his past victories from the event.

"Historically, Wimbledon has always come to an important stage in my life and career," Novak Djokovic said. "In 2018 I had elbow problems, and Wimbledon was the first Grand Slam I played. It served as a springboard to later win the US Open and the Australian Open 2019."

"It is no coincidence that this tournament has such relevance in my life and career. It is a relief to win after everything that has happened this year," he added. "It adds more value, more meaning and more emotion."

Djokovic turned 35 this year, but the Serb believes he is in no rush to retire for the time being.

"I don't feel I'm in a hurry to finish my career in a year or two," he said. "Thinking about it. I want to keep my body healthy because that is necessary to continue at this level."

"I felt the support and love of the whole crowd today" - Novak Djokovic on the Wimbledon crowd support during the final

Novak Djokovic has generally faced partisan crowds in most tournaments around the world, and Wimbledon has been no different. However, the Serb enjoyed a considerable amount of support on Sunday despite Nick Kyrgios being the crowd favorite.

Djokovic expressed his gratitude for the support he received and explained how crowd support often helps a player come through difficult moments during matches.

"I felt the support and love of the whole crowd today. I'm very grateful for that," Novak Djokovic said. "It's no secret that any player would like to have the support of the public in every game they play. At the end of the day, this could mark a big difference in how you feel mentally. It's easier to overcome certain obstacles and certain situations in a game if you feel the support of each of the people who are sitting in their seats."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far